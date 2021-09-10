Pakistan faces “crisis of its own accord” in Afghanistan, think tank says





ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2021 8:24 PM IST

Toronto [Canada], Sept. 10 (ANI): As the Taliban and other groups begin to consolidate their position in Afghanistan, after the United States exits there, experts say Pakistan begins to cope with the effects of the “crisis of its own manufacture “. Pakistan is going through an uncertain phase due to a crisis in the neighboring country, according to a Canadian-based think tank. Its purpose is not to serve as the savior but the author of the bloody crisis in Afghanistan, said the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). Pakistan was the main supporter of supporting the idea of ​​the US withdrawal from war-torn Afghanistan. The relationship between Pakistan and the United States or China has been seen by experts as a client-patron association, ”said IFFRAS. Highlighting the complex problem facing Pakistan, the think tank said, “For Pakistan things were not too complex until China became the main strategic danger for the United States with its strategies. increasingly belligerent economic and foreign affairs. Pakistan is facing a difficult period in managing the balance between two great powers. “” The situation got out of hand for Pakistan when the United States, exhausted from its Afghan misfortune and constrained by growing Chinese influence, began to draw closer to India as a long-term country. ural partner. “

IFFRAS experts believe that Pakistan crossed the line when it crucially engaged in China’s Belt and Road geopolitical initiative, which resulted in the China- Pakistan (CPEC) is viewed with skepticism by the United States. Pakistan, which celebrated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, now realizes that the group’s victory is spurring terrorists into insurgency in its own region, according to media reports. When Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan applauded the Taliban’s victory and said they had broken slavery, “he was unaware that holding victory in a neighboring country can trigger activists in his. For weeks on end. , various senior Pakistani leaders and retired army generals celebrated the victory of the Taliban as well as the militants in Pakistan as they are sworn enemies of the Pakistani generals and the government, The Washington Post reported. Now Islamabad is noticing unrest crossing the Afghan border. After the recent victory of the Taliban, groups are urged to create an insurgency in Pakistan. The Taliban have not only inspired activists but also die-hard religious parties in Pakistan that aim to reshape the country in a more fundamentalist Islamist image. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-facing-crisis-of-its-own-making-in-afghanistan-think-tank20210910202435 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos