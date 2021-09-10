State Bank of Pakistan reserves drop to $ 20 billion as debt rises under Imran Khan regime





According to data released Thursday by the State Bank of Pakistan, foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank of Islamabad fell 0.61% on a weekly basis. The reduction is due to external debt payments, the bank said. On August 27, the foreign exchange reserves held by the Central Bank of Pakistan stood at $ 20,145.6 million, down from $ 123 million to $ 20,033.6 million on September 3, media reported Pakistani. The country’s aggregate liquid foreign exchange reserves, including net reserves held by banks outside the SBP, amounted to $ 27,102.6 million. Of that amount, net reserves held by banks stood at $ 7,080 million, local media reported.

On August 24, the country received an allocation of SDRs (Special Drawing Rights) worth $ 2,751.8 million from the IMF (International Monetary Fund), which pushed up the Bank’s foreign exchange reserves. State of Pakistan at $ 20.15 billion. Reserves also rebounded after seeing an influx of $ 2.5 billion from China. The Imran Khan administration had borrowed $ 2.5 billion through Eurobonds by offering favorable interest rates to the lender. Islamabad received the first tranche of the $ 991.4 million IMF loan in July 2019. It received the second tranche of $ 453 million in December 2019.

Last year, the State Bank of Pakistan repaid more than $ 1 billion in external debt when Sukuk (Sharia-compliant financial certificates) matured.

Pakistan’s debt stands at Rs 149 trillion under Imran Khan’s government

According to SBP’s annual report released last week, Pakistan’s financial woes have intensified under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s three-year tenure. Islamabad’s current debt stands at 399 trillion. The Pakistani economy, which was already struggling to keep afloat, has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The annual report released by the State Bank of Pakistan shows that the government debts amount to 399 trillion dollars and of this amount the debts increased by 149 trillion rupees for three years under the PTI and this debt raised by the PTI government is equal to 80% of the debts raised by Pakistan. Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) during ten years of their reign, “media reported local.

Image: AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/pakistan-news/pakistan-state-banks-reserves-fall-to-20-dollars-bn-as-debt-rises-under-imran-khan-regime.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos