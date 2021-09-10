Politics
Israel says it “does not consider” returning the Golan Heights to the Syrian government.
Tel Aviv has no plans to cede the Golan Heights to the government in Damascus, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.
The minister explained that no discussions with Damascus were taking place at the moment and that it is unlikely to be held in the future.
“No negotiations are currently taking place between Israel and Syria. There is not much to negotiate other than security issues. Israel is not even considering, and never will, handing over the Golan Heights to Syria, there is not much room for negotiations at the moment, ”Lapid added.
This is the first time that Israel’s new government has expressed its position on the Golan Heights issue since Naftali Bennet became prime minister, replacing veteran politician Benjamin Netanyahu earlier this year.
Israel captured the Golan Heights from Syria during the Six Day War in 1967. Israeli forces captured most of the area in response to an artillery and air offensive from the Arab Republic, which came to the aid of to Egypt in the armed conflict. The war itself began with Israeli airstrikes against Egyptian military air bases, but Tel Aviv insists it was a preemptive strike.
Over the years, Israel has extended its authority to the Golan Heights, appointing officials and holding local elections there, despite protests from some local communities and the lack of international recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the territory. However, the administration of US President Donald Trump changed Washington’s long-standing stance on the issue in 2019, officially recognizing the Golan Heights as part of Israel.
Following negotiations with Lapid, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow regrets that Ankara has not yet succeeded in fully implementing the agreement to separate terrorists from opposition forces in Idlib in Syria, and continues to offer solutions.
“The only way to resolve the situation in Idlib in accordance with [UN Security Council’s] Resolution 2254 calls on our Turkish colleagues to fully implement the agreements that the presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan arrived a few years ago and it envisions the separation of normal and healthy opposition forces from terrorists, first of all from Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, he added.
This process has been initiated but it is far from being completed, ”Lavrov said, noting:“ We continue to discuss this with our Turkish colleagues through the military, we are proposing specific ways to assist in the implementation. implementation of the agreement by our Turkish partners.
Lavrov stressed that the practice of exchanging information on the situation in Syria between Russia and Israel has proven its usefulness and will be continued.
“These practical problems which arise in this regard [on the situation in Syria] are widely discussed by our [Russian and Israeli] soldiers on a daily basis. I believe this practice has proven to be useful. Today we agreed that this will continue, ”he said.
According to Lavrov, the situation in Syria remains difficult in many ways due to the fact that the interests of many countries are intertwined in this process.
“There are legitimate interests, for example, such as security interests. There are interests that are not entirely legitimate, to put it mildly. I mean above all the illegal occupation of a considerable part of Syrian territory by the United States, the exploitation of natural resources and hydrocarbons, grain and water resources belonging to the Syrian people and, of course, the activities of the Syrian people. United States aiming at with Kurdish separatism, ”he noted.
The senior Russian diplomat added that Moscow was opposed to Syria becoming an arena of confrontation between third countries. In view of all the realities, it is essential to move forward towards the implementation of UN Security Council resolution 2254 and to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.
“This integrity must be restored, which means thwarting any attempt at separatism and moving towards organizing an inclusive Syrian national dialogue,” he said.
Source: Sputnik and TASS
