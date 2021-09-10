Award-winning journalist and Afghan affairs expert Rahimullah Yusafzai dies





Rahimullah Yusufzai was the resident editor of The News in Peshawar and was also a BBC Urdu and Pashto service correspondent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tariq Butt, correspondent Famous internationally renowned journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, who was also resident editor of The News in Peshawar, Pakistan, has died after battling deadly cancer for 15 months. He was 67 years old.

Her funeral prayer was offered in her village of Inzargi, Katlang, on Friday. Born on September 10, 1954 in Shamozai village near Katlang region of Mardan district, the great journalist was buried exactly on the day he arrived in this mortal world. He leaves behind four sons and two daughters.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, Army Chief of Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, ANP Chief Asfandyar Wali and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) on Thursday mourned the death of award-winning journalist Yusufzai.

After receiving an early education from his native village, Yusufzai moved to Jehlum with his father, who served in the armed forces. He enrolled in Army College Jehlum to fulfill his family dream of joining the military as a commissioned officer. He was tall and handsome. He was brilliant in his academic and extracurricular activities. His intelligence and his performances on stage and on the ground earned him great popularity in the prestigious institution.

He had obtained excellent marks in his studies and prizes for his best performance on stage in the activities of the college. He was so handsome that he would play both male and female roles in college dramas. He was doing so well in his college and was fully prepared to join the armed forces as an officer when he had sight problems and as a result he became ineligible for the military.

He had stopped continuing his studies at the military college, Jhelum after his enrollment and he returned home. During the same period, his father was detained in Bangladesh and he spent two years in an Indian prison.

Yusufzai, being his father’s eldest son, had to take care of the family from an early age. However, he continued his studies by devoting himself to Government College Mardan in the upper secondary classes. Later he moved to Karachi to work and continue his education. He was admitted to the famous DJ Science College in Karachi. At the same time, he continued to do odd jobs to pay his education costs and support his family.

After graduation he had the opportunity to serve as a copier in an English daily newspaper and it was from there that his journey to excellence began. He moved to Islamabad after working in Karachi for a few years and here he served as a research organization.

Later, he joined The Muslim, an English daily as a bureau chief, in Peshawar. In the early 90s, when The News was launched, he joined it as bureau chief in Peshawar and later he was elevated to editor-in-chief. He continued to serve in The News until his last breath.

Along with his work in The News, he continued to serve in leading global organizations such as British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Times Magazine and others. He was a hard worker. He would never hesitate to go to the most difficult and dangerous destination in connection with his journalistic responsibilities and would drop great stories. He was the only journalist to interview Osama Bin Laden on several occasions at a time when the latter was the most wanted person in the world.

He was also the only journalist to interview Mullah Muhammad Omar, the founding leader of the Afghan Taliban and the former ruler of Afghanistan. Yusufzai was the true expert on Afghan affairs and the war on terror. His interviews on television, radio and his writing in the newspapers would really educate a person who intended to know about the conflict on both sides of the borders and other issues in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

He has formed a galaxy of good journalists in the country. He was a great boss. It was an honor to work with him. He was also an excellent teacher. Endowed with unparalleled professional qualities, Yusufzai was a pleasant human being. He had a very humble nature. He would give respect to everyone. He patiently listened to whoever spoke to him and responded in a very gentle manner.

Although he was used to being very busy all the time, he never turned off his phone and answered everyone’s call whether he knew them or not, and answered the caller in a way. positive.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gulftoday.ae/news/2021/09/10/renowned-journalist-and-afghan-affairs-expert-rahimullah-yousafzai-passes-away The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos