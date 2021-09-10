Indonesia presents plan to save 15 lakes under pressure from human activity





Indonesia has announced a plan to restore 15 deteriorating lakes across the country by 2024.

The ecosystem of these lakes has been extensively degraded by human activities, such as pollution, logging and destructive fishing practices.

Observers welcomed the new policy, saying the strategies outlined appear to address the threats facing the lakes.

These lakes are essential to support the livelihoods of local communities as they serve as a source of fresh water, flood control, and sites for fish farming and tourism. JAKARTA The Indonesian government has unveiled the country’s first priority national plan to recover the ecosystems of 15 large lakes in critical condition by 2024. Safeguarding these national priority lakes is an effort to control damage, maintain, restore and recover the conditions and functions of water bodies in lakes, watersheds and lakeshores so that they are beneficial for the good. – to be communities in a sustainable way, indicates the decree signed by President Joko Widodo on June 22. The government says the lakes have long suffered ecological degradation, primarily sedimentation, which has resulted in their rapid shrinkage and a decline in the biodiversity they support. This in turn had environmental, economic and socio-cultural repercussions. A task force appointed by the president has also been formed to carry out the lake safeguard plan, and is headed by Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investments. The idea of ​​saving Indonesia’s deteriorating lakes has been around since the 1970s, but the first significant steps were taken in 2017. It was then that government officials and academics from across the country gathered in Gorontalo, in the province of North Sulawesi, for to announce that a national body should be formed to direct attention and funding to the nations of over 800 lakes. The Ministry of Planning in 2019 announcement 15 lakes were in critical condition due to environmental degradation, often caused by human activities, such as pollution, logging and destructive fishing practices. Recurrent massive fish mortalities are frequently reported events in some lakes. Some observers have praised the new lake rescue policy, saying the strategies set out in the decree appear to solve the problems facing the lakes. But they also warn that lake reclamation efforts should also consider impacts on local communities. These lakes are essential to support the livelihoods of millions of Indonesians, serving as a source of fresh water, a form of flood control and a site for fish farming and tourism. One solution for this may be to establish zones in the lakes for protection and for fish farming, said Monalisa Aurora, a researcher at the Aceh Climate Change Initiative (ACCI) at Syiah Kuala University, who is also a member of ‘a civil society initiative known as the Forum for the Safeguarding of the Archipelago’s Lakes. Monalisa said another crucial step is to monitor the progress and results of the implementation of the new policy, and to enforce strict measures against anyone who continues to cause damage to the lakes. She called on the government to expand rescue efforts to other deteriorating lakes in Indonesia and to create a special program to raise awareness of the importance of protecting water bodies. We hope that all stakeholders pay attention to the protection of Indonesian lakes, especially the factors that may threaten their sustainability, Monalisa said. The national priority lakes are: Toba in the province of North Sumatra; Singkarak (West Sumatra); Maninjau (West Sumatra); Kerinci (Jambi); Rawa Danau (West Java); Rawa Pening (Central Java); Batur (Bali); Tondano (North Sulawesi); Mahakam-Semayang Waterfall (East Kalimantan); Sentarum (West Kalimantan); Limboto (Gorontalo); Poso (Central Sulawesi); Tempe (South Sulawesi); Five (South Sulawesi); Sentani (Papua). FEEDBACK:Use this formto send a message to the author of this article. If you want to post a public comment, you can do so at the bottom of the page.

