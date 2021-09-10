China to donate 100 million doses of vaccine to developing countries by end of 2021, says Xi Jinping

China to donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses to developing countries by the end of 2021, according to the Chinese president Xi Jinping said Thursday in an announcement reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Xi took this promise at a virtual summit with leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa – which, together with China, constitute the BRICS alliance of emerging economies.

In addition to unveiling the vaccine donation pledge, Xi used the platform to proclaim the BRICS coalition as an increasingly powerful player in world affairs and to express a veiled rejection of criticism from Western governments.

“Our five countries have supported multilateralism and taken part in global governance in the spirit of fairness, justice and mutual assistance,” Xi said. “And we have become an important force on the international stage to be reckoned with.”

Leaders of BRICS countries Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a video conference on Thursday. Photo: Press Information Office of India via AP alt = Leaders of BRICS countries Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a video conference Thursday. Photo: Press Information Office of India via AP

In language echoing claims by Chinese officials that criticism of China by the United States and other Western countries constitutes interference in Beijing’s internal affairs, Xi said the BRICS members had “respected the social systems and individual development paths “.

Without providing specific examples of success, Xi said the pandemic has “shown that as long as we put our minds and efforts together, we can make smooth, solid and lasting progress in BRICS cooperation, no matter what. come”.

The new vaccine pledge is the latest in a series of pledges from Beijing, as many countries continue to suffer from the effects of the pandemic and struggle to vaccinate their citizens.

Earlier this week, Beijing announced it would donate three million Covid-19 vaccine doses as well as other humanitarian resources to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The Chinese government has also pledged to donate $ 100 million to Covax, the initiative supported by the World Health Organization (WHO) to increase equitable access to vaccines around the world.

Beijing’s donation campaign has sparked accusations from U.S. lawmakers that China is using vaccines to curry favor with developing countries, Beijing claims have denied.

“Vaccines are a weapon to defeat the epidemic, not a tool for political ends, let alone an excuse to attack and discredit other countries,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao said in July. Lijian.

A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a man at a vaccination site, during a government-organized visit to Beijing, China on January 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters alt = A medical worker prepares to administer a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to a man at a vaccination site, during a government-organized visit to Beijing, China on January 15, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Thursday’s announcement also coincides with growing concerns that low-income countries’ access to vaccines will be further hampered if richer countries like the United States undertake booster shots for people already fully vaccinated.

While countries like the United States, Canada and Britain have each vaccinated more than half of their total population, no low-income country has achieved a 10% vaccination rate, according to the Organization. World Health Organization (WHO).

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday called for a break on booster injections for the remainder of 2021, expressing concern that the focus by vaccine makers on deals with rich countries was depriving low-income countries “tools to protect their people”.

“We have been calling for equity in vaccines from the start, not after richer countries have been taken over,” Tedros said during a regular WHO press briefing.

To date, China has sold around 1.2 billion doses of the vaccine globally and donated 54 million, according to a tracker from Bridge Consulting, a Beijing-based consulting firm.

By comparison, the United States has donated nearly 128 million doses of the vaccine worldwide, about two-thirds of which went to countries in Asia and Africa, according to the State Department.

As Western politicians have accused China of politicizing vaccine aid, the US president Joe biden presented the global vaccination rush as an opportunity to prove that the United States is “back on top of the world”.

“In the 21st century race between democracies and autocracies, we have to prove that democracies can deliver,” Biden said in an August speech extolling his administration’s vaccine donation efforts.

This article was originally published in the South China Morning Post (SCMP)

