Trump House GOP enemies get a boost from McCarthy’s management team





Half of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency – Representatives David Valadao of California, Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington State, John Katko of New York and Fred Upton and Peter Meijer, both from Michigan – – participate in a joint fundraising committee with McCarthy and his leadership PAC, which raised approximately $ 100,000 for each of five campaigns during the first half of the year.

The committee – known as Take Back the House 2022 – did not raise funds for the other five lawmakers: Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Dan Newhouse from Washington State and Tom Rice from South Carolina, according to the latest Federal Election Commission records. However, McCarthy’s leadership group, the Majority Committee PAC, donated $ 10,000 to Gonzalez’s campaign in late March.

While the Republican National Committee of Congress benefits from this joint fundraising committee, the House GOP campaign arm has a long-standing policy of remaining officially neutral in the primaries.

But the committee provides other resources that help contributor holders, while committee chairman Tom Emmer was a special guest at a Herrera Beutler fundraiser last month in Washington state, according to a source. knowing the event.

In particular, McCarthy and his confidants have called on Trump and his advisers to remain neutral in the primaries for Katko and Valadao – two of the most vulnerable Republicans – but it’s unclear what the mercurial former president will do, according to a source. knowing the subject.

The GOP leadership’s efforts to aid the campaigns of these beleaguered Republicans have put them at odds with Trump while angering some conservatives.

“McCarthy speaks from one side of his mouth, saying he supports the MAGA movement, Trump and President Trump’s policies, but his money supports Jaime Herrera Beutler and four of the other impeachment voters,” Joe Kent, supported by Trump’s main challenger to Herrera Beutler, told CNN. “It’s just part of the GOP scam. So me and the rest of the base have heard enough about it.”

Herrera Beutler was nearly called into question as a witness in the Senate impeachment trial after publicly disclosing details of McCarthy and Trump’s phone call on January 6.

When asked if Kent would support McCarthy as a speaker one day if elected to Congress, Kent replied, “Absolutely not.”

His comments highlight the types of headaches McCarthy faces. Trump’s interference in the GOP primaries – especially in major swing neighborhoods – threatens to complicate the GOP’s path back to majority. The Californian Republican finds himself caught between a right flank loyal to Trump whom he must one day speak out and Republican incumbents he has sworn to protect.

Some of those sitting lawmakers, such as Herrera Beutler and Upton, are crucial in the quest to win back the House, while others, like Valadao and Katko, are also longtime allies of McCarthy.

Upton, who represents a swing neighborhood, has yet to decide whether he will run for a 19th term, according to a person familiar with the matter. And Republicans fear that Trump-backed Upton’s main enemy, State Representative Steve Carra, could put the siege in jeopardy if he wins the nomination.

“I don’t care about DC leaders… most Republicans in DC are RINOs who have no interest in putting America first,” Carra said in an email to CNN. Kevin McCarthy has a choice to make. He can continue to support Anti-Trump Fred Upton who voted to impeach President Donald J. Trump or he can join the America First movement and support Steve Carra, who now has the full endorsement of President Trump. “

But even though top House Republicans have publicly warned Trump against wading through the primaries, there is no sign that GOP leaders are trying to put a distance between the party and the former president. In fact, Emmer revealed this week that Trump will be leading a Congressional Republican National Committee fundraiser in Tampa this fall, according to a source familiar with the plans.

In an interview earlier this summer, Emmer said he wanted to see the GOP incumbents win their primaries.

“We don’t want Washington’s heavy hand to get into the debate, the discussion, that voters in a certain district are having about representation,” Emmer told CNN. “That being said, I absolutely want to see them win.”

But it remains to be seen whether the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump can overcome his campaign for revenge.

Trump has so far backed Cheney, his main enemy, who sits on the January 6 select committee; Upton, a veteran member of the Republican House Conference and former chairman of the powerful Energy and Trade Committee; and Herrera Beutler, who represents an increasingly purple neighborhood, both suburban and rural. And earlier this year, Trump endorsed his former aide, Max Miller, who is vying to take on Gonzalez.

McCarthy, however, has no plans to join Trump’s retaliatory tour and has promised to help incumbent re-election campaigns. It would be extremely rare to see a leader backing a main challenger to a sitting member of his own party. And earlier this year, Emmer phoned some of the Republicans who had voted to impeach Trump and told them the party would back them, according to two sources familiar with the conversations.

“I look forward to working with every member of our conference to support their re-election efforts,” McCarthy said in a statement earlier this year. “We will take over the Maison in November 2022.”

So far, Trump has not endorsed the fight against Valadao, a close ally of McCarthy and a fellow Californian.

Chris Mathys, a Republican candidate running against Valadao, said he wrote to Trump and was in contact with Trump aides and advisers as he courted the approval of the former president , saying it would be “a great honor” and “tremendous support for our campaign.” But he has yet to speak to Trump himself.

Mathys, who says Trump is not responsible for the Jan.6 attack, added this when asked if he thought Joe Biden had been legitimately elected president: “Personally, I think not.

And when asked about Valadao, Mathys said: “People are pissed off – just very upset about Mr Valadao’s impeachment vote. They see it as betrayal.”

Valadao, who called Trump’s “inciting rhetoric” on Jan. 6 “un-American, heinous and absolutely an impenetrable offense,” declined to comment. But earlier this summer, he told CNN it was “hard to say” what kind of impact his vote would have on his re-election campaign.

“They have all been very, very supportive,” Valadao added when asked for the support he was receiving from GOP leaders in his bid for re-election.

Republicans say they hope Trump takes his attention away from Valadao and Katko, acknowledging that these two in particular could struggle to get re-elected if they face an attack from the former president.

“It will create serious problems if he (attacks) Valadao and John Katko,” said a GOP agent. “So far he hasn’t.”

Unsurprisingly, McCarthy did not lift a finger to help Cheney or Kinzinger, Trump’s harshest critics at the Republican conference, who both agreed to serve on the select committee of inquiry on Jan.6. There is also no risk of Cheney’s seat falling into Democrats’ hands, while Kinzinger could be redistributed.

Earlier this year, McCarthy decided to kick Cheney from his leadership team for repeatedly exposing Trump’s lies about the election. But some on the right push him to go even further. Members of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus sent a letter to McCarthy last week asking him to completely remove Cheney and Kinzinger from the GOP conference.

And Republican Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida, who is under federal investigation for potential sex crimes and human trafficking, accused McCarthy of not taking a harder line.

“How can we trust Kevin McCarthy to go beyond talking harshly to Nancy Pelosi when he won’t even stand up to Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger?” Gaetz said on his YouTube channel this week.

