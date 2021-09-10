Yuksekdag party calls for solidarity after mass arrests in Ankara





FIGEN YUKSEKDAG’s Socialist Party of the Oppressed (ESP) today appealed for international solidarity as more than 20 of its members were arrested in raids by Turkish security services. Operations took place in the Turkish capital Ankara in the early hours of the morning, with 23 party members, including a press secretary from the opposition People’s Democratic Party (HDP), of which the ESP is a constituent member, was dragged. In a statement, the ESP condemned the fascist terrorist regime of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and pledged to continue the struggle for justice and freedom with their heads held high. The party, which was founded by Ms. Yuksekdag in 2010, plays an important role in the HDP and has led efforts to unite resistance against the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Neo-Fascist Movement Party. The ESP is part of a new coalition of forces comprising the Partizan, the Revolutionary Party and the Party of Democratic Regions, the latter being a sister party of the HDP which is running for municipal elections. The ESP was targeted by the state on the same date last year, with dozens of its core members detained and the offices of its ETHA news agency raided, with equipment destroyed. In January, ESP member Gokhan Gunes was kidnapped in broad daylight in Istanbul and held in a dungeon for five days, during which time he was electrocuted and threatened with rape by state agents who took to each other. identified as invisible. ESP co-chair Ozlem Gumustas said the party was deliberately targeted on the anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of Turkey, established in Baku on September 10, 1920. She told the Morning Star that it had become a tradition for the fascist regime to target the ESP on that date and increase the oppression of the state. In doing so, the government aims to suppress the demands of workers, workers, women, youth, LGBTI + [people], Kurds and Alevis for political freedom. Our party, ESP, which fights for the political freedom of the working class and the oppressed, is one of the main targets of the fascist attacks, she said. Procedures are underway to shut down the HDP, which is the only real opposition to Mr Erdogan in the Turkish parliament. The arrests of ESP members are seen as part of this wider state repression and the Turkish state’s stifling of democracy, which Ms Gumustas said was a reaction to her inability to govern. She called on the world working class and the oppressed to stand in solidarity with our party. Solidarity messages can be sent to [email protected]

