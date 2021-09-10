PM Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review Covid-19 situation and vaccination | Odisha News | Latest Odisha News





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to examine the situation related to Covid-19. Topics covered included a review of the prevailing Covid-19 scenario, the readiness of health systems to respond, the availability of medical oxygen, and issues relating to the production, supply and distribution of the Covid-19 vaccine. It has been discussed that across the world there are countries where the number of active cases of Covid continues to remain high. In India, too, figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency. However, weekly positivity was less than 3% for the 10th consecutive week. The PM was informed of the concentration of cases in a few geographic areas, districts with high test positivity as well as the week after week test positivity rate in the country. PM spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of mutants. Officers informed him that INSACOG now consists of 28 laboratories spread across the country. The laboratory network is also linked to a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sampling of wastewater is also done for genomic monitoring. PM has been informed that states have been urged to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG on a regular basis. The PM reviewed the status of the increase in bed capacity for pediatric care and the increase in facilities supported under the COVID Emergency Response Package II. It was also discussed that states were urged to redesign and focus primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to deal with the situation in rural areas. The PM was also informed that states are being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in the management of Covid-19, Mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level. The PM was informed of the increase in the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, pediatric intensive care and intensive care beds and pediatric ventilators. A significant number of intensive care beds and oxygen beds will be added over the coming months. The PM spoke of the need to ensure adequate testing across the country. The officers informed the PM of the support given to 433 districts to establish an RT-PCR laboratory in public health facilities. PM said the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA factories, must be rapidly increased. Efforts are also being made to install 961 medical liquid oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with the aim of supporting at least one such unit per district. The ambulance network is also reinforced to provide at least one ambulance per block. PM also reviewed the status of upcoming PSA oxygen plants across the country. PM was also informed that approximately 1 lakh of oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh of oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states. Regarding vaccines, PM was informed that approximately 58% of the Indian adult population received the first dose and approximately 18% of the Indian adult population received the second dose. PM was briefed on the vaccine pipeline and the increased vaccine supply. The Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Senior Scientific Advisor, Health Secretary, NITI Health Member Aayog and other prominent officials were present at the meeting. Related

