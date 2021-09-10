Indonesian officials and their families reportedly skipped line to get Moderna recall – Mothership.SG





Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg An Indonesian non-governmental organization, Lapor Covid-19, said it had received reports that booster injections of Moderna were being given to those who are not currently eligible to receive them. According to CNN Indonesia, the group, made up of civilians reporting on news related to Covid-19, said government officials, authorities and their families had received booster shots. Different access to vaccines Ahmad Arif, the co-founder of Lapor Covid-19, said that “booster shots were given to government officials and authorities. “ He added that on September 9, the group received a report that a third dose of the vaccine had also been administered to the families of officials and authorities at a private sector office in Jalan Sudirman, Jakarta. Arif also said those who received the booster shots were asked to “keep the information to themselves.” “The process for a third dose of vaccine for the elite is different. As a result, people outside of the island of Java have difficulty accessing vaccines. In fact, in Java itself, people find it very difficult,” Arif said. With that, he urged the government to take the issue seriously, citing the importance of vaccine equity. Senior officials heard they had received a recall Earlier on August 24, CNN Indonesia reported that on a live broadcast by the presidential office, Indonesian military commander Hadi Tjahjanto was overheard telling President Joko Widodo that he had received his recall. Live video, which showed Jokowi’s visit to East Kalimantan, was later deleted. In the deleted video, the governor of East Kalimantan, Isran Noor, could also be heard saying that he had received his Moderna vaccine booster. Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto was also heard asking the President: “Everyone got their booster shots, did you get yours? “ Jokowi was heard responding, “I do not have. I’m waiting for the Pfizer vaccine. “ Only healthcare workers authorized to receive a reminder At present, only healthcare workers are allowed to receive booster injections from Moderna in Indonesia. Jakarta Post reported that at the end of July 2021, Indonesian health authorities began administering reminders to 3,820 health workers at 14 public hospitals in Jakarta and its satellite towns. It was further reported that most healthcare workers received Sinovac vaccine for their first and second doses. The Indonesian government aims to give the third injection of the Covid-19 vaccine to 1.5 million healthcare workers outside Jakarta by the end of August. According to Arif, as of September 8, only 741,907 health workers received the Moderna recall. The general public can be vaccinated in 2022, but will have to pay for it at a price not exceeding IDR 100,000 (S $ 9.40), reel reported. Indonesia’s health minister said only low-income citizens with national health premium coverage would be eligible to get a full subsidy for their booster injection. Follow and listen to our podcast here Screenshot of top image via viva.co.id/YouTube

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mothership.sg/2021/09/indonesia-officials-jump-queue-booster-shot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos