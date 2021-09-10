‘Health care system is broken’: SurreyLive readers debate national insurance hike announced by Boris Johnson

The Prime Minister addressed the nation this week about increases in National Insurance (NI) contributions.

Boris Johnson at Tuesday’s September 7 press conference explained that the hike is the only option to fund improved healthcare and social services in the UK.

NI contributions will increase by 1.25% to pay for social care across the country. The increase is expected to reach nearly $ 36 billion over the next three years.

Following the news, we asked SurreyLive Facebook readers what they thought of the decision and if they were willing to pay more in national insurance to help fund social services in England. And more than 380 people responded.

The prime minister said the plan would help “solve health and social care problems that governments have avoided for decades.” He also defended the decision, arguing that it would be unfair to withdraw money from other budgets to pay for the increase.

I’m happy to pay more taxes to improve social protection, however, it should be income tax rather than NI, said Isabel Trott. Raising the NI rather than income tax is just one way to protect retirees.

To me, it’s not fair for a worker – who pays an expensive rent / mortgage and raises children – to have to pay more. While a retiree with the same income, who owns his house and has adult children, must be made redundant.

Rod Smith also said he was happy to pay, adding: Our seniors and veterans need care and help.

While Terry Creswick pointed out that it is totally wrong that young people carry the burden.

He said: I was able to retire early thanks to a reasonable occupational pension, but I would be happy to pay more tax on that. Also, stop wasting money on things like free prescriptions for the over 60s, when a lot of people – not all that I like – like me can easily afford to pay for them.

And Neil Mcdonald adds: One thing we all have in common is that we all age. Some of us will age without needing support, but the vast majority of us will need support. As someone who works in adult welfare, I see people with modest savings paying for their support.

The threshold is 24,500, if you have more savings than what you pay for, you don’t. Once you fall below the threshold, because you’ve funded your own support, it gets paid for you. Your local authority must provide legal support, this is a legal requirement. It needs to be fixed.

Shant Ara Kevorkian said the costs of care were necessary, adding: I just feel like they’re getting them from the wrong people.

How about going after all the multinational companies that evade tax and foreign investors? Reduce the salaries and expenses of deputies? Dispose of the HS2? Suppress foreign aid? We have a lot of money in this country, it’s just with the wrong people.

“A complete overhaul is necessary”

SurreyLive reader Jacqueline Booth responded by saying: When will we have a government that takes care of this country first, without hurting the taxpayer?

They seem to find millions to send to other countries, but when it comes to the financial problems we have here, they turn a blind eye – NHS, care homes, people living on the streets, families living in poverty, roads in desperate need of repair, the list goes on.

Ann Preece said a complete overhaul is needed.

Of course, it was going to go to national insurance and not to tax, that way low wages are targeted as much as the employer. In the long run, this could result in the loss of better paying jobs due to costs to the employer.

Yes, more needs to be done to protect the NHS and vulnerable patients, but it is time for a complete overhaul. The pandemic has opened a portal that may not come for many years, it is time for real change.





And Lisa Marie Treen added, yes, I’m happy to pay more taxes to fund welfare. There is a huge amount of money being paid out due to the pandemic. No one could have predicted what was going to happen.

The government helped me three times because I was put on leave three times. Now that I’m back to work, I expected that at some point we would have to pay back some money.

While Danielle Bridport commented: In a nutshell, no. I will never be happy to pay more. However, if you ask me if I’m going to take it on the chin reluctantly, then yes. I just hope the money goes to the right place.

Im a nurse and I am currently working in social care. Im also a financially troubled single parent. Social care has been woefully neglected and the poor cousin of the NHS for too long, I just wish I didn’t have to waste more money to pay for it.

And Deborah Gwilliam said the hangar would be happy to pay the increase because the healthcare system is down.

She added: We all get older, but we can’t expect free care when we’re older unless we’re willing to pay as we earn.