Politics
“Monitor emergence of new mutants”: Prime Minister Modi chairs Covid meeting amid threat of third wave | Latest India News
- Officers present at the meeting informed the Prime Minister that the Indian Consortium on SARS-CoV-2 Genomics (INSACOG) has 28 laboratories nationwide to facilitate genome sequencing of collected samples.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed the need for constant genome sequencing of Covid-19 test samples to actively monitor the emergence of any new mutants during the high-level review meeting he chaired on Friday the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release. .
Officers present at the meeting informed the Prime Minister that the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) has 28 laboratories across the country to facilitate genome sequencing of collected samples, and the laboratory network has been linked to hospitals for clinical correlation. Sampling of wastewater is also done for genomic monitoring. The PM was informed that states have been urged to regularly share positive samples for SARS CoV2 with INSACOG, the PMO said.
INSACOG was established by the Union Health Ministry in December last year to monitor genome sequencing of circulating viral strains. A consortium of 28 laboratories located in different regions of the country works under the name INSACOG. Genomic surveillance of Covid-19 viral strains is crucial because it helps determine the incidence and prevalence of variants of concern (VOCs). INSACOG identified the highly transmissible double mutant strain as a VOC last year.
The briefing comes days after the Ministry of Health’s announcement on September 6, indicating that 16,000 samples of Covid-19 had been sent to INSACOG for genomic sequencing during the months of July and August. The ministry released the information after news reports emerged alleging that genome sequencing and sample analysis had dropped sharply in India.
The Prime Minister also reviewed the state of upcoming oxygen plants across the country. He was informed of the concentration of cases in a few geographic areas, districts with high test positivity as well as the week after week test positivity rate in the country. While interacting with officials, he was briefed on the ongoing vaccination campaign across the country. The official statement said: PM reviewed the status of the increase in bed capacity for pediatric care and the increase in facilities supported under the COVID Emergency Response Package II. It was also discussed that states were urged to redesign and orient primary care and block health infrastructure in these areas to deal with the situation in rural areas.
close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/monitor-emergence-of-new-mutants-pm-modi-chairs-covid-meet-amid-3rd-wave-threat-101631294234334.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]