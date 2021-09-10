Trumps influence weighs on GOP race for NH’s first district





A large class of young Republicans have already said they will run to replace Democrat Chris Pappas in the First Congressional District.

Although Pappas has not said if hell will stand for re-election, the district is competitive and has swung between Republican and Democratic control.

But the policies of former President Donald Trump are already a major factor in this primary.

Trump’s influence extends beyond the issues he has championed to the possibility that he may support a candidate.

The potential support of Donald Trump will probably be the most important aspect of this primary, said Neil Levesque, director of the New Hampshire Institute for Politics at St. Anselm College. Trump endorsed Matt Mowers in early 2020. It helped him climb to the GOP nomination.

Mowers is running for the seat again and launched his campaign this week. The mowers worked in Trump’s State Department. At an event on Wednesday, he invoked the former president’s slogan.

The biggest problem right now is that the politicians there don’t understand what really makes America great, he said. They believe America needs to fundamentally change. Well, I’m saying the only thing that needs to change is the politicians who run America.

At 32, he’s been involved in New Hampshire politics since leaving New Jersey in 2013, where he was assistant to former Governor Chris Christie.

But no candidate has put Trump more prominently than his former deputy press secretary Karoline Leavitt. The 24-year-old New Hampshire native emphasized her role in helping the former president fight the biased fake news media that attacked us every day.

Shes made electoral integrity an early goal of his campaign and reiterated baseless claims that Trump won in 2020. I will say that I am the only candidate in this race to say that President Trump won in 2020 and I’ll do my best every day to get to the bottom of it, Leavitt recently told the far-right OAN News.

The other participants in the race so far are Tim Baxter, 24, a representative from Seabrook State and a member of the New Hampshire House Freedom Caucus. Others include Julian Acciard, 33, a former Marine from Derry, and Gilead Towne, 32, a jeweler who lives in Salem.

But not all Republican candidates are young. Gail Huff Brown, 59, a former Boston TV reporter and wife of former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown, applied Thursday. In a tweet, she described herself as a conservative working mother, military wife and new grandmother.

In an interview with WMUR, Brown said she supports the Trumps America First program and is much more conservative than her husband, who served as the Trump administration’s ambassador to New Zealand.

Many Republicans expect the field to widen. And if that happens, the role of any Trump endorsement will only grow.

I suspect some candidates will spend as much time campaigning for support for Mar-a-Lago as they will in Manchester, Levesque said.

