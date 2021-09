Roger Stone says he thinks Donald Trump will run for President again in 2024

Roger Stone, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, has said he believes his friend has decided to run for the White House in 2024.

“Based on my communications with him, I now believe he will be a candidate,” Stone said of Mr. Trump in a video posted Thursday. “I believe he went through that Rubicon in his mind.”

Mr Stone, a friend of Mr Trump for over 30 years, made the remark during an interview with another acquaintance close to him, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, publisher of the Infowars site.

Appearing for the camera from the passenger seat of an occasionally moving car, Mr Stone said in the video that he had only recently determined that Mr Trump was in the best position to be the Republican candidate again. .

“He’s our best candidate. I have come to this conclusion. If you had asked me this three weeks ago, I would have put out a bunch of caveats, but not anymore. There is no one else, ”Mr. Stone said of Mr. Trump.

“He’s the leader. He remade the Republican Party in his own image, and that’s not going to change anytime soon, ”he said. “We will never go back to being the Bush country club party.” You can forget about it.

Mr Trump has repeatedly alluded to the White House candidacy since his presidency ended in January, and a number of his allies have suggested that a 2024 campaign was in his cards.

If elected in 2024, Mr. Trump, the only president in U.S. history to be indicted twice, would become the second to serve two non-consecutive terms. Grover Cleveland was both the 22nd and the 24th president.

Mr. Stone, 69, briefly participated in Trump’s presidential campaign. He was later convicted of several felony charges brought as a result of the government’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2020 elections and was sentenced to 40 months in prison. Mr. Trump, however, granted him a presidential pardon and commuted his sentence. Several other Trump allies were similarly convicted but later exonerated.

Shortly before saying he believed Mr Trump would run in 2024, Mr Stone practically admitted that the former president had told him so.

“Roger, let’s get down to business. Trump told you he was going to introduce himself, ”Mr. Jones said.

“I would never say that on the air,” replied Mr. Stone with a smirk as Mr. Jones began to laugh. “But if you said it, I wouldn’t contradict you.”

