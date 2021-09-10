Politics
Joe Biden speaks with Xi Jinping amid tensions
(CNN) – US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, at a time when relations between the two countries have remained strained in recent months, especially in cyberspace.
The United States has accused China of widespread dishonest behavior, including a massive hack into Microsoft’s messaging system and other ransomware attacks.
“The two leaders had a lengthy strategic conversation during which they discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values and perspectives diverge,” read a summary of the call provided by the White House. “They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and directly. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the continued efforts of the United States to responsibly manage interstate competition. United and the People’s Republic of China. “
Biden addressed the cyber issues during the approximately 90-minute conversation and generally sought to have a “broad and strategic discussion” on how to handle the competitive relationship between the United States and China to avoid conflict. , according to a senior administration official. journalists before and after the call. The official called the tone of the call “respectful” and “familiar and sincere”.
The Biden administration has indicated that it plans to continue to take a tough approach to China, similar to that of former President Donald Trump, but that it will do so in coordination with its allies and hopes to establish parameters that allow countries to voice their concerns and areas of disagreement, but also to work together when it is in the interests of both countries.
According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi told Biden that the US policy towards China has caused “serious difficulties” in relations between the two countries.
“If China and the United States work together, both countries and the world will benefit; if China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. The relationship between China and the United States is not a question. do it well, but a compelling question of how to do it well, ”Xi said, according to the Xinhua report.
The Chinese leader said the two countries can continue the dialogue to “promote coordination and cooperation” on issues such as climate change, COVID-19 and other international issues.
The call marks the second time executives have spoken since Biden became president; the first call was made about seven months ago. In that first call, Biden set parameters for engagement, but China did not engage with US officials at the labor level in a way that has “satisfied” the Biden administration.
In the Biden administration’s first face-to-face with Chinese officials earlier this year, the two sides exchanged diplomatic countries that are rarely shown on camera. Biden officials said they plan to address areas of deep concern about China’s actions, prompting an aggressive response from Chinese officials.
“We continue to believe that setting parameters and barriers to competition and keeping the lines of communication open is really important. But these lower-level engagements haven’t been very successful, and we’re honestly not very happy with the behavior. of our interlocutors, “said the senior official before the call. “Given this reality, and you know what our constant attention has been from the beginning on responsible competition management, on the lines of communication, President Biden understood the importance of directly involving President Xi on these matters. Questions.”
The official added that “it is very likely that leadership level commitment is really what is needed to move the ball forward,” given Xi’s centralized power.
Safety measures for the relationship Biden was due to discuss on Thursday included open lines of communication, substantial and frank dialogue, and a commitment not to link issues within the relationship, the official said.
Regarding the specific issues of tension between the two countries, the official did not provide a full list, but said North Korea and Iran could be addressed as part of a broad discussion on the issue. relationship.
The overall goal, the official said, was to achieve “a stable state of affairs with the United States and China.” But it will be a tall order, given that Biden has presented the competition between the United States and China in recent months as a battle between democracy and autocracy.
On the issue of Afghanistan and the Taliban, the official said the administration did not expect Biden to ask a “special question” of China, and after the call, the official only said that the leaders spoke of “world events”.
Earlier this week, China announced that it would provide nearly $ 31 million in food, winter supplies, vaccines and medicine to the Taliban-controlled country and that it would maintain its embassy there.
Biden and Xi are expected to reunite at some point, but the official didn’t expect a specific plan to be announced outside of the call.
Nikki Carvajal and Zixu Wang of CNN in Hong Kong contributed to this report.
Sources
2/ https://cnnespanol.cnn.com/2021/09/10/biden-china-xi-jinping-llamada-trax/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]