Joe Biden speaks with Xi Jinping amid tensions

(CNN) – US President Joe Biden met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday evening, at a time when relations between the two countries have remained strained in recent months, especially in cyberspace.

The United States has accused China of widespread dishonest behavior, including a massive hack into Microsoft’s messaging system and other ransomware attacks.

“The two leaders had a lengthy strategic conversation during which they discussed areas where our interests converge and areas where our interests, values ​​and perspectives diverge,” read a summary of the call provided by the White House. “They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and directly. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the continued efforts of the United States to responsibly manage interstate competition. United and the People’s Republic of China. “

Biden addressed the cyber issues during the approximately 90-minute conversation and generally sought to have a “broad and strategic discussion” on how to handle the competitive relationship between the United States and China to avoid conflict. , according to a senior administration official. journalists before and after the call. The official called the tone of the call “respectful” and “familiar and sincere”.

The Biden administration has indicated that it plans to continue to take a tough approach to China, similar to that of former President Donald Trump, but that it will do so in coordination with its allies and hopes to establish parameters that allow countries to voice their concerns and areas of disagreement, but also to work together when it is in the interests of both countries.

According to Chinese state media Xinhua, Xi told Biden that the US policy towards China has caused “serious difficulties” in relations between the two countries.

“If China and the United States work together, both countries and the world will benefit; if China and the United States clash, the two countries and the world will suffer. The relationship between China and the United States is not a question. do it well, but a compelling question of how to do it well, ”Xi said, according to the Xinhua report.

The Chinese leader said the two countries can continue the dialogue to “promote coordination and cooperation” on issues such as climate change, COVID-19 and other international issues.

The call marks the second time executives have spoken since Biden became president; the first call was made about seven months ago. In that first call, Biden set parameters for engagement, but China did not engage with US officials at the labor level in a way that has “satisfied” the Biden administration.

In the Biden administration’s first face-to-face with Chinese officials earlier this year, the two sides exchanged diplomatic countries that are rarely shown on camera. Biden officials said they plan to address areas of deep concern about China’s actions, prompting an aggressive response from Chinese officials.

“We continue to believe that setting parameters and barriers to competition and keeping the lines of communication open is really important. But these lower-level engagements haven’t been very successful, and we’re honestly not very happy with the behavior. of our interlocutors, “said the senior official before the call. “Given this reality, and you know what our constant attention has been from the beginning on responsible competition management, on the lines of communication, President Biden understood the importance of directly involving President Xi on these matters. Questions.”

The official added that “it is very likely that leadership level commitment is really what is needed to move the ball forward,” given Xi’s centralized power.

Safety measures for the relationship Biden was due to discuss on Thursday included open lines of communication, substantial and frank dialogue, and a commitment not to link issues within the relationship, the official said.

Regarding the specific issues of tension between the two countries, the official did not provide a full list, but said North Korea and Iran could be addressed as part of a broad discussion on the issue. relationship.

The overall goal, the official said, was to achieve “a stable state of affairs with the United States and China.” But it will be a tall order, given that Biden has presented the competition between the United States and China in recent months as a battle between democracy and autocracy.

On the issue of Afghanistan and the Taliban, the official said the administration did not expect Biden to ask a “special question” of China, and after the call, the official only said that the leaders spoke of “world events”.

Earlier this week, China announced that it would provide nearly $ 31 million in food, winter supplies, vaccines and medicine to the Taliban-controlled country and that it would maintain its embassy there.

Biden and Xi are expected to reunite at some point, but the official didn’t expect a specific plan to be announced outside of the call.

