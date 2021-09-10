GOP group staged ‘war games’ for state assemblies before Trump’s loss





TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) A branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association that sent a robocall urging Patriots to support then-President Donald Trump at the January 6 rally that preceded the capture of the United States Capitol, had a special war games meeting a few weeks ago. the election to discuss his strategies if Trump loses.

The two-day conference in September 2020 was one of more than 20 meetings the Rule of Law Fund held in the four months leading up to the November election for senior Republicans who were the main culprits the application of the laws of their state. But unlike the others, it stood in person despite the surge in coronavirus cases and the vaccine still months away from marketing, and the group paid for the travel expenses of the participants.

The Defense Fund, which is a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association, gained notoriety for its robocall the day before the January 6 uprising, when pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of the victory of Joe Bidens.

Emails from the offices of the Republican Attorneys General in Kansas and Missouri show the Defense Fund held weekly calls for senior officials in state offices, a virtual roundtable with senior corporate attorneys in July and the summit in person in September. He also held a Zoom strategy session eight days after the election and a December 1 call to discuss immigration policy.

A September 24 email from the executive director of the Republican Attorneys General Association to the generals called the Atlanta event WAR GAMES and a series of conversations predicting what could happen if we lose the White House.

It was a fast-paced and productive war game series, which hopefully won’t have to be used in November, then-executive director Adam Piper said in an e -mail the next day, again addressed to the generals.

Piper resigned from the Association of Attorneys General five days after the violence in Washington and after the Defense Fund robotic appeal came to light. The call did not advocate violence or suggest invading the Capitol.

Taken together, the meetings and robocalls underscore how much elements of the Republican Party have been invested in trying to keep Trump in power or to challenge the incoming Biden administration. Seventeen Republican state attorneys general, including those in Kansas and Missouri, also joined the Texas attorney general in a separate lawsuit to overturn presidential election results based on unfounded allegations of voter fraud; the Supreme Court ultimately rejected this effort.

The agenda for the Atlanta Defense Fund summit listed three policy sessions and a series of two-day breakout sessions. An email sent two days before the event by the Defense Fund’s executive director said: All policy conversations are confidential.

While the Defense Fund also allowed people to participate virtually, emails indicated that more than 30 people attended in person.

In a statement written to The Associated Press on Thursday, RAGA spokesman Johnny Koremenos said the September 2020 meeting focused strictly on administrative law and preparing the attorney general teams for a possible Biden administration or to a second term for President Trump, a common practice during an election period.

Koremenos said GOP attorneys general have filed more than 40 lawsuits against Bidens’ policies since he took office in January. It continues a tactic they used during the administration of former President Barack Obama and an approach used by their Democratic counterparts regularly during Trump’s four-year tenure.

Would continue to fight the most radical and irresponsible agenda America has ever seen, Chris Nuelle, spokesman for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, said in an email Thursday.

Koremenos did not respond to questions posed in several emails about whether last year’s Defense Fund videoconferences addressed possible challenges to the election results.

The Defense Fund has said in tax filings to the Internal Revenue Service that its mission is to share best practices among state’s top lawyers, provide them with a forum to discuss state and federal policy issues, and help develop policy and engage federal officials regarding state interests.

In Missouri, contacts between the Defense Fund and State Solicitor General John Sauer, who reports to Schmitts’ office, became public this year thanks to an application for registration from a government transparency group.

Schmitt said in January he was unaware of the Defense Fund’s robocall, and his spokesperson said Thursday he was not going to rehash the issues raised earlier this year. Schmitt is a candidate for the US Senate in 2022.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidts’ office sent two staff to the September War Games summit, Deputy Chief Attorney General Jeff Chanay and Director of Communications Clint Blaes. Their pre-event travel authorization forms stated that the Defense Fund would cover their expenses as it did and indicated the purpose of their travel as training.

Chanay said in an email to himself and Blaes that Schmidt concluded that the event served a legitimate state purpose and interest and that the office would have otherwise covered their expenses, which would allow them to accept hospitality from the Defense Fund under Kansas law.

Their involvement was first reported this week by the Kansas Reflector, which obtained 15 pages of emails thanks to a request for open cases. The Associated Press also obtained the emails via an open case request.

Another email showed that Eric Montgomery, Schmidts’ chief of staff, had signed up for the online sessions.

Schmidt, first elected in 2010, is running for governor of Kansas in 2022. He served as a director of the Defense Fund but stepped down from its board in August 2020. After the January 6 uprising, he publicly condemned the violence as disgusting and told The Topeka Capital-Journal that he had no knowledge of the robocalls in advance.

Schmidts spokesman John Milburn said in an email that the September event was aimed at discussing possible responses to regulations or other actions from a possible Biden administration that Schmidt said may have devastating consequences for Kansas.

There was no discussion of challenging the results of an election that was still six weeks away, Milburn said.

the editors of Associated Press Summer Ballentine in Columbia, Missouri; Meg Kinnard in Houston; and Geoff Mulvihill of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

