Indian farmers pledge to step up pressure on Modis government | Asia | An in-depth look at current events from across the continent | DW

Thousands of farmers gathered this week at a grain market outside India’s capital New Delhi to protest new market-friendly farm laws they say threaten their livelihoods.
The protest came after another rally on Sunday involving tens of thousands of farmers vowing to remain defiant against the government over the controversial measures.
The rallies turned out to be among the largest to date as farmers largely from the northern states of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh gathered along the borders of the nation’s capital to protest the agricultural bills passed by the Indian parliament in September of last year.
“What this gathering means is that we are ready to expand, deepen and intensify our movement,” Darshan Pal, who heads the Krantikari Kisan Union, told DW.
What are the protests about?
In September 2020, India’s parliament passed three controversial agricultural bills aimed at liberalizing the country’s agricultural sector. They were then enacted by the president, sparking protests by farmers across the country.
The government argued that the new laws would give farmers the freedom to sell their produce outside regulated markets and to contract with buyers at a price agreed in advance.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party insists that the laws will get better prices and free farmers from traditional middlemen who dominate the trade. The government hopes its new policy will double farmers’ incomes by 2022.
Farmers’ associations claim that the legislation does not guarantee the acquisition of agricultural products through state-run organizations that guarantee a minimum support price (MSP), thus leaving them at the mercy of companies that should. now enter the country’s struggling agricultural sector.
Opposition parties and even some allies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have called the laws anti-farmer and pro-business and called on the government to accept farmers’ demand to roll them back.
Several rounds of negotiations between the government and the agricultural unions failed to resolve the impasse.
Make farmers “a formidable political class”
For more than eight months, tens of thousands of farmers camped on New Delhi’s main highways to demand that the government repeal the laws.
Observers like Indra Shekhar Singh, an independent agricultural policy analyst, say the ongoing farmer protests could turn into a dynamic political force, providing space for the emergence of new policies rooted in agriculture and the environment. .
“This clearly indicates the political weight of the farmers’ movement and its role as an opposition in the country. Even if they do not go directly into electoral politics, they have created a new pressure group and laid the groundwork for it. ‘a green policy,’ Singh said. said DW.
“The strong participation in the events and their growing number turned the farmers into a formidable political class. It laid the foundation for a long unrest,” he added.
The protests have so far been one of the main challenges for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Experts point out that the farming community is a powerful constituency that the government cannot afford to alienate.
About two-thirds of India’s 1.3 billion people depend on agriculture for their livelihoods, and the sector has long been a political minefield.
The massive protests precede next year’s crucial polls in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which is home to 200 million people and is ruled by Modi’s BJP.
“Obviously, the government is shaken by these events. These protests have sent a strong message that our resolve is further strengthened and we cannot be ignored,” Ketki Singh, vice president of the wing, told DW. of the women of the Bhartiya Kisan Union.
