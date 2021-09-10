Shaky Democracy – Editorial – The Jakarta Post





Editorial Board (The Jakarta Post)

Sat 11 September 2021





Editorial

Everywhere we look it seems that democracy is having a bad day. In our neighborhood, what has happened in recent months has given us indications that democracy is stagnant at best and declining at worst. In Myanmar it is safe to say that the military junta has gained a foothold and we cannot expect a breakthrough that would allow any democratic arrangement to return anytime soon. In Malaysia, the electorate became even more alienated with the election of a new prime minister whose rise to power was simply the result of a behind-the-scenes deal involving party elites. It marked the return of the country’s old guard. In neighboring Thailand, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha may face mass protests and censorship from Members of Parliament for his dismal performance in the face of COVID-19, but we can expect the coup leader of 2014 be able to weather the storm and his undemocratic rule will continue. Things also seem worrying in the Philippines. Faced with the prospect of not being able to run for president again due to a constitutional limitation, outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte has hatched a plan to stay in politics by running for vice president next year. Analysts believe Duterte expects him to be able to take the presidency in a scenario in which his successor resigns. Unsurprisingly, Indonesia is no exception to the regional trend. In recent months, there has been talk of changing the rules of the game, including a proposal for a third presidential term, or at least extending the current presidential term beyond the two five-year terms. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo himself rejected the plan, but there was a popular movement to push forward the proposed term extension. A group of volunteers known as Jokpro 2024 have expressed support for the idea of ​​a third term for the incumbent. In addition, a polling agency claimed that a constitutional amendment to the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) would be a failure, given that more than 80% of the seats in both chambers of the House are controlled by the coalition of the President Jokowi. Now the math is on Jokowi’s side, especially after the National Mandate Party (PAN) decision to join the ruling coalition. After two decades, we can certainly expect democracy to consolidate and become the only game in town. Yet more than ever, Indonesian democracy is on shaky ground, with political party elites trying to dismantle what remains of its safeguards. A military coup in a small African country is certainly of little importance to us. Yet if there is anything to take away from the coup in Guinea, it is that politicians should not tinker with term limits for fear of opening Pandora’s box. The military takeover was a backlash against President Alpha Condé’s decision to stay in power after changing the two-term constitutional limit in an effort to keep his post indefinitely. For two decades, Indonesia’s democratic experience has made it one of the region’s most respected powers. Politicians should take this into account before deciding to rig the game.

