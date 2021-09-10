Leeds general infirmary reorganization in danger in another Boris Johnson broke NHS Yorkshire Post Letters promise

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> The future of health services at Leeds General Infirmary is in the spotlight.

LEEDS has fantastic plans for two new wings at the infirmary with an overall price of 600m, including a new children’s hospital.

These are unfortunately now threatened by a Treasury which slows down investment in public services and uses the costs of the Covid pandemic as a pretext to slow down projects that are already well advanced.

Boris Johnson made building 40 new hospitals a campaign pledge, but that promise quickly fell apart. Some of the new hospitals were actually already funded, but construction was stalled, while others were just tiny community facilities.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.9466%"/> Boris Johnson’s commitments to the NHS are under scrutiny.

Six major projects (including Leeds) were funded, leaving the remaining money to be divided among other areas, with just enough to make plans for the type of hospital they might like at an indefinite future date.

A vague commitment to eight more hospitals was added last October, while two other major projects were also included, but without increasing the available cash reserve.

The Department of Health and Social Affairs recently asked communications teams to describe the new wings and renovations as new hospitals.

In addition, those places like Leeds who believed funding had been secured were asked to submit alternative plans, including a cheaper option costing no more than 400m and one for construction in stages.

So the current situation is that there are still no new hospitals under construction, existing plans are slashed and old hospitals not prioritized for funding are breaking down. Will the people of Leeds once again be denied their much-needed new hospital?

From: Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Officer, Institute of Economic Affairs.

THE Prime Minister’s confirmation that national insurance will increase will allow additional resources to be spent on social care, although much of it is likely to be swallowed up by the insatiable demand for NHS funds, all the more so that Boris Johnson is alluding to pay increases for nurses.

Capping individual welfare spending (a feature of the Dilnot report) will mean fewer family homes for sale, but the effects on families will vary depending on the value of the homes, which has a large regional dimension. Examples of apparent injustice abound.

And since that won’t work for the next two years; many families will still be trapped in the short term. It would have been far better to develop some form of insurance to cover catastrophic levels of healthcare costs rather than having it funded by younger workers who will pay directly through higher employee contributions and indirectly through employer contributions depressing the costs of care. wages and employment opportunities.

The increase in national employee insurance will not be paid for by people over retirement age, who are the people most likely to need care over the next 20 years. Presumably as a weak effort to compensate for what many see as a generational injustice, there must also be a tax on dividends. However, it is not at all well targeted.

From: Robert Colvile, Director, Center for Policy Studies.

THE pressure that Covid has placed on the NHS is clear, as is the need for additional funding for social care which must, as we have always maintained, be accompanied by comprehensive reform.

The government is to be commended for having the courage to seize the rut on this issue. There are no perfect options here, but that said, it is disappointing that ministers have chosen to stick with the Dilnot model, which entrenched housing inequalities, rather than the state pension model. proposed by CPS and MP Damian Green.

The dividend tax hike, on top of a planned huge corporate tax hike, will be a blow to businesses, the self-employed and Britain’s tax competitiveness.

The increase in National Insurance is also a bitter pill to swallow. We know social protection is in urgent need of reform, but increasing employee NICs will immediately reduce take-home pay, at a time when pandemic-related inflation is just starting to take off. Raising employers’ NICs will also affect workers, slowing wage growth.

From: Stephen Chandler, President, Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.

WE have waited a quarter of a century for a government to deliver on its promise of sustainable funding and reform of social protection for adults.

This welcome announcement appears to be an important step forward and we hope it will be the start of a new chapter for those of us in need of care and support, or caring for family members in need. need.

We look forward to looking into the details, but hope this set of measures can begin to help us tackle the many challenges we face today, while transforming care and support for the future.

We look forward to working with the government to ensure that in the future, everyone receives the care, support and guarantees they need to live a good life.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

On the day Boris Johnson announced a plan to fund social care without actually saying how he would improve services, Nicola Sturgeon revealed proposals to create a national care service in Scotland.

Your editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 8) was perfect, there must now be a national director general for social services who has the same status and powers as the head of the NHS.