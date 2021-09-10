Politics
Leeds general infirmary reorganization in danger in another Boris Johnson broke NHS Yorkshire Post Letters promise
LEEDS has fantastic plans for two new wings at the infirmary with an overall price of 600m, including a new children’s hospital.
These are unfortunately now threatened by a Treasury which slows down investment in public services and uses the costs of the Covid pandemic as a pretext to slow down projects that are already well advanced.
Boris Johnson made building 40 new hospitals a campaign pledge, but that promise quickly fell apart. Some of the new hospitals were actually already funded, but construction was stalled, while others were just tiny community facilities.
Six major projects (including Leeds) were funded, leaving the remaining money to be divided among other areas, with just enough to make plans for the type of hospital they might like at an indefinite future date.
A vague commitment to eight more hospitals was added last October, while two other major projects were also included, but without increasing the available cash reserve.
The Department of Health and Social Affairs recently asked communications teams to describe the new wings and renovations as new hospitals.
In addition, those places like Leeds who believed funding had been secured were asked to submit alternative plans, including a cheaper option costing no more than 400m and one for construction in stages.
So the current situation is that there are still no new hospitals under construction, existing plans are slashed and old hospitals not prioritized for funding are breaking down. Will the people of Leeds once again be denied their much-needed new hospital?
From: Professor Len Shackleton, Editorial and Research Officer, Institute of Economic Affairs.
THE Prime Minister’s confirmation that national insurance will increase will allow additional resources to be spent on social care, although much of it is likely to be swallowed up by the insatiable demand for NHS funds, all the more so that Boris Johnson is alluding to pay increases for nurses.
Capping individual welfare spending (a feature of the Dilnot report) will mean fewer family homes for sale, but the effects on families will vary depending on the value of the homes, which has a large regional dimension. Examples of apparent injustice abound.
And since that won’t work for the next two years; many families will still be trapped in the short term. It would have been far better to develop some form of insurance to cover catastrophic levels of healthcare costs rather than having it funded by younger workers who will pay directly through higher employee contributions and indirectly through employer contributions depressing the costs of care. wages and employment opportunities.
The increase in national employee insurance will not be paid for by people over retirement age, who are the people most likely to need care over the next 20 years. Presumably as a weak effort to compensate for what many see as a generational injustice, there must also be a tax on dividends. However, it is not at all well targeted.
From: Robert Colvile, Director, Center for Policy Studies.
THE pressure that Covid has placed on the NHS is clear, as is the need for additional funding for social care which must, as we have always maintained, be accompanied by comprehensive reform.
The government is to be commended for having the courage to seize the rut on this issue. There are no perfect options here, but that said, it is disappointing that ministers have chosen to stick with the Dilnot model, which entrenched housing inequalities, rather than the state pension model. proposed by CPS and MP Damian Green.
The dividend tax hike, on top of a planned huge corporate tax hike, will be a blow to businesses, the self-employed and Britain’s tax competitiveness.
The increase in National Insurance is also a bitter pill to swallow. We know social protection is in urgent need of reform, but increasing employee NICs will immediately reduce take-home pay, at a time when pandemic-related inflation is just starting to take off. Raising employers’ NICs will also affect workers, slowing wage growth.
From: Stephen Chandler, President, Association of Directors of Adult Social Services.
WE have waited a quarter of a century for a government to deliver on its promise of sustainable funding and reform of social protection for adults.
This welcome announcement appears to be an important step forward and we hope it will be the start of a new chapter for those of us in need of care and support, or caring for family members in need. need.
We look forward to looking into the details, but hope this set of measures can begin to help us tackle the many challenges we face today, while transforming care and support for the future.
We look forward to working with the government to ensure that in the future, everyone receives the care, support and guarantees they need to live a good life.
From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.
On the day Boris Johnson announced a plan to fund social care without actually saying how he would improve services, Nicola Sturgeon revealed proposals to create a national care service in Scotland.
Your editorial (The Yorkshire Post, September 8) was perfect, there must now be a national director general for social services who has the same status and powers as the head of the NHS.
Support the Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us continue to bring quality information to Yorkshires. In return, you’ll see fewer ads on the site, get free access to our app, and receive exclusive member-only offers. Click here to subscribe.
Sources
2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/opinion/letters/leeds-general-infirmary-revamp-at-risk-in-another-boris-johnson-broken-nhs-promise-yorkshire-post-letters-3377227
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]