Allies see growing prospect of Trump 2024 White House candidacy





Republicans looking for potential 2024 presidential candidates risk colliding with former President Trump Donald Trump’s memo: But progressives are pushing ahead with irresponsible Medicare PLUS expansion.

For months Trump pitched the idea of ​​a 2024 revenge against President Biden Joe Biden Kentucky state lawmakers vote to end school mask mandate But in recent weeks he has started reporting that he was more likely to represent himself than not, intensifying a collective headache for other potential White House candidates who have already started to lay the groundwork for their own campaigns.

There is little appetite within the GOP to challenge Trump for the 2024 presidential nod. He’s still the most influential Republican in the country, and running against him in a primary would be a major political risk for any ambitious Republican. The small poll that has been done shows that Trump is towering over any potential main opponent by wide double-digit margins.

And while a lot can still happen by 2024, Trump’s increasingly aggressive flirtation with a third presidential run has caught the attention of potential rivals.

I think [Trump running] It seems like more of a possibility now than before, said an aide to a Republican considering a race in 2024. That doesn’t mean you’re stopping what you’re doing altogether. Until he says what he’s going to do, that’s not an option.

That being said, yeah, I think he’s warning a lot of contestants, reminding them he’s still in the mix.

While Trump has been careful not to say too much about his plans, he has taken steps in recent weeks that suggest heightened interest in another campaign. He’s stepped up his media appearances and statements to the press, and he’s planning upcoming rallies in Georgia and Iowa, the country’s first presidential caucus state.

His allies have also fueled discussions of Trump’s imminent return to the pre-2024 election campaign. Jason Miller, senior advisor to the 2020 Trumps campaign and close aide to the former president, said in an interview with Cheddars JDDurkin last week that the probability that Trump will run again is somewhere between 99 and 100 percent.

I think he definitely shows up in 2024, Miller said. He didn’t say the magic words to me, but if you talk to him for a few minutes it’s pretty clear that he’s running away, and I think what we’ve seen unfolding in Afghanistan recently hasn’t really done. to embolden that.

Rep. Jim Jordan James (Jim) Daniel Jordan Republican leaders misjudged the Jan.6 committee. also recently recorded in a secret video saying Trump was virtually guaranteed to run for president again, especially after the chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan late last month.

President Trump, he’s going to run again, Jordan said. I know it. I spoke to him yesterday. He’s about to announce after all this madness in Afghanistan.

A campaign ad from the former president would almost certainly prompt at least a few of his potential rivals to put their ambitions aside for now.

Nikki Haley, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki HaleyTrump hosts rallies in Iowa, Georgia. , for example, has already said she would not be running if President Trump does. Likewise, Mark MeadowsMark MeadowsThe Hill’s Morning Report – Brought to you by Facebook – The United States is preparing a vaccine recall plan. He doesn’t expect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Ron DeSantis Judge temporarily blocks Florida riot law Biden vows to face GOP governors on schools DeSantis files emergency appeal after court ruled against him over the school mask mandating PLUS (R) to run for president if Trump enters the race.

DeSantis dismissed talks on a possible 2024 race on Tuesday, saying speculation about his political ambitions was entirely fabricated.

All speculation about me is purely fabricated, DeSantis said at a press conference in St. Cloud, Fla. I’m just doing my job. You know, we work hard … I hear all of these things and honestly this is nonsense. So, you know, I don’t really know what to say to the rumors.

Yet Trump’s heightened interest in a 2024 campaign does not entirely freeze the field of potentials.

DeSantis, Senator Ted CruzRafael (Ted) Edward CruzChris Wallace on Lawmakers Who Challenged Biden’s Election: I Don’t Want To Hear ‘Their Crap’ Jimmy Kimmel’s unvaccinated jokes shouldn’t get an intensive care bed. Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia PLUS (R -Texas) and Former Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PencePence really calls his wife “mother”? Help Says It’s “A Myth That Drives Me Mad” Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Spotlight turns to GOP’s McCarthy on Jan. 6. for Biden, Centrist Senators Overnight Health Care: Biden Expected to Announce Vaccine Requirement for Federal Workers | Republican governors revolt against CDC guidelines | Pfizer: The third vaccine “strongly” boosts the immune response against Republican Delta governors’ revolt against CDC MOREs (R) annual masks guidelines for fried steak this weekend. All three are considered potential candidates for 2024.

Meanwhile, former New Jersey Governor Chris ChristieChris ChristieChristie: The GOP must be “the party that is seen to be telling the truth to the American people.” “Indoctrinated” by the MORE (R) government, a former Trump ally who led an ill-fated campaign for the GOP presidential nomination in 2016, used a speech Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., to describe a new post-Trump vision for the Republican Party as it contemplates a potential run in 2024.

And two former Trump administration officials, Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Mike PompeoPompeo endorses Kansas AG Schmidt in the race for governor. Trump schedules rallies in Iowa, Georgia Biden and Blinken must end diplomatic failures for Republican candidates before next year’s midterm election.

The midterms of 2022 have offered presidential candidates at least some cover for now, allowing them to explain their policies in a bid to help the GOP regain control of the House and Senate. Several potential suitors, including DeSantis and South Dakota Gov. Kristi NoemKristi Lynn Noem The memo: Biden hits COVID-19 GOP governors pledge to fight new pandemic measures from Biden Red states consider law on Texas abortion as a new year model, and said they are focusing on their re-election nominations.

All of these candidates set the stage, are exposed, build financial and political foundations, do whatever it takes to be a viable candidate, said Saul Anuzis, Republican strategist and former Michigan GOP president.

I think as long as these candidates focus on things that are relevant to 2022 and don’t personally or politically challenge the president, you’ll be fine.

That’s not to say Trump won’t keep an eye on things.

His PAC leadership, Save America, which has functioned as Trump’s primary political vehicle since leaving the White House, announced last month that he had hired two staff in Iowa.

Politico reported this week, however, that Iowa agents are also intended to keep an eye out for other potential 2024 candidates visiting the state.

Even with his outsized influence on the GOP and near universal name recognition, Trump still has a set of challenges ahead.

On the one hand, he was banned from Facebook and Twitter, once his social media site of choice, and his online presence was reduced mostly to sporadic emailed statements. He also continued to hang on to his baseless claim that the 2020 election was rigged against him, a claim that even worries some Republicans.

The further we get away from him in the Oval Office, the harder it will be for him to make the news, said a Republican strategist and presidential campaign veteran. It just doesn’t have the platform it used to have and that naturally makes it harder to get people’s attention.

