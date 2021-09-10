PON XX can be used as an event to show the charm of Papua





Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – The XX National Sports Week (PON) will be held from October 2 to 15, 2021 in Papua. Former Regent Merauke Frederikus Gebze said the PON in Bumi Cendrawasih was a form of appreciation and achievement given by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Papua. “President Joko Widodo has awarded prizes and achievements to the province of Papua for making PON one of the national strategic policies,” Frederikus said on Friday (10/9/2021). This activist from 98 said that there are 3 basic things that need to be interpreted related to the implementation of PON in Papua. First, the implementation of the PON in Papua proves that the state is present as a development balancer to bridge the gap between the eastern and western regions.

The implementation of the PON in Papua is done on the basis of justice and Indonesian unity in diversity. Read also : Government accelerates Covid vaccinations in 5 regions of Papua before XX PON Second, the implementation of PON in Papua also proves to the Indonesian people that Papua can, is able and is trustworthy to organize prestigious national events. “The state is here to remove the stigma that Papua is not ready, not capable, who knows how long that will take?” he said. Third, PON in Papua can be used as an event to show the charm of the beauty of Papua. Read also : Go to caringlindungi.id to verify and download the Covid-19 vaccine certificate, see how here As a Papuan personality, Frederikus expressed his gratitude to Jokowi who trusted the PON organization in Papua. “We invite our whole community to support PON Papua. From our shortcomings we rise, from our backwardness we rise and from limitations we advance, win and grow,” he said.

