Trump said Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House ‘to kiss my ass’





Trump lashed out at Facebook and other big tech companies in an interview with Fox News. He said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg “used to come to the White House to fuck my ass.” Legal experts say Trump’s lawsuits against tech companies are flawed and doomed to fail. Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview with Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Thursday.

Trump, who was permanently banned from Twitter and kicked off Facebook until January 2023 for inciting violence around the Capitol Riot, called Zuckerberg and other tech leaders “sick.”

“He used to come to the White House to kiss my ass,” Trump told Gutfeld of Zuckerberg. “And I would say, ‘Oh, that’s good.’ I have the Facebook manager who comes with his lovely wife.

“And they come, and they had dinner with me at the White House. And then you see what they do with me and the Republicans, and it’s just kinda crazy. But that’s how the world works. “

In 2019, Trump secretly met Zuckerberg and Facebook board member Peter Thiel, who is a major Republican donor. Earlier this summer, Trump said he would have retaliated against Facebook and “banned” it in the United States if the company’s CEO had not contacted him.

“Zuckerberg kept calling me and coming to the White House for dinner to tell me how awesome I was,” he said at the time.

The former president also said his Twitter presence turned the social media site from a “failed operation” into a success. The platform “has become a very boring place” now that it’s gone, Trump told Gutfeld.

Trump has called on “anyone who wishes to join” to become a plaintiff in his class actions against Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, which is owned by Google, over allegations that they have silenced the Tories on their platforms. The lawsuits argue that businesses should be treated as “state actors” and respect First Amendment free speech protections, which apply only to government. They are also demanding an end to Section 230, a law that protects tech companies from lawsuits for content on their platforms.

Legal experts say the lawsuits are doomed, in part because of their flawed First Amendment arguments. Rather than violating Trump’s constitutional rights by flagging or banning his posts, tech companies exercised their own free speech rights by determining what content they would allow on their platforms.

Unlike government, private entities and individuals are not bound by the First Amendment, although many free speech experts are wary of large corporations with so much control over public speech and debate.

