Scribe groups reject proposed media development authority





ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2021 1:06 AM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan] September 11 (ANI): Pakistani journalists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday rejected the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) bill, saying it violates basic rights under the constitution. Journalists affiliated with various news organizations as well as members of the Peshawar Press Club and the Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) adopted a unanimous resolution after a one-day seminar, The News International reported. Journalists affiliated with various press organizations and press associations called the law against article 19 of the country’s constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression to the people. The groups also said that “the proposed legislation would not only deprive journalists and media organizations of press freedom, but would also deprive civil society, students, lawyers, teachers, lawmakers, unions, activists. political, religious and in fact 220 million of the country’s population of their basic rights, reported The News International. Experts also suggest that press freedom in Pakistan is under threat as the country’s government led by Imran Khan is set to put more restrictions by enforcing the so-called new Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) law.

Despite being a democratic state, Pakistan continues to suppress freedom of expression in digital spaces, preventing its citizens from participating in the functioning of the state by depriving them of an ingenious channel to voice their concerns.

Writer Mehmil Khalid cites a Media Matters for Democracy (MMfD) ‘Freedom of Expression Report in Pakistan 2020’ assessment report to say that the country performs poorly on all indicators that determine freedom of expression. expression and that the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated digital censorship in Pakistan.

Pakistan scored 30 out of 100 points on the assessment report index, which analysts say proves the fact that the government has restricted freedom of speech and banned people from speaking in particular about the pandemic and related information. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-scribe-groups-reject-proposed-media-development-authority20210911010555 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos