Donald Trump said he would knock Joe Biden out in seconds if they ever got into a fight in the ring

Trump appeared to be alluding to threats Biden made in 2018 and 2016 that he would take him behind the gym and ‘fuck him’

Former US President Donald Trump Photo by Jonathan Drake / Reuters

Donald Trump called a boxing press conference on Thursday and said he would eliminate Joe Biden if they ever had to meet in the ring.

During the pre-fight press conference, one of the hosts asked Trump who he would most like to face at the pay-per-view event to be held at a casino in Hollywood, Florida. , Saturday September 11. The former president, along with his son Donald Trump Jr, will provide alternative commentary on the sidelines of the show, which features Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort in the main card.

Well if I had to pick someone in the world not just a professional boxer because I would pass up professional boxers who can be a very dangerous subject, Trump, 75, told the audience by phone. If you said if I had to box someone, I think my easiest fight would probably be Joe Biden, because I think he would drop very quickly.

He then appeared to allude to threats Biden made in 2018 and 2016 that he would take Trump behind the gym and hit him like crazy.

Trump tweets video mocking Biden about his behavior with women

You know, he once said: Oh, I’d like to take him behind the barn, he recalls. He would be in big trouble if he ever did.

Trump continued: I think Biden would fall in the first few seconds.

The comment sparked laughter and applause at the Triller Fight Club media event, which was attended by reporters, promoters and boxers.

In 2018, Biden said at a rally against sexual assault at the University of Miami that he would rather fight Trump than debate him and referred to the 2005 Access Hollywood strip where Trump was talking about catching. women by the pussy.

Down in the first few seconds

When a guy who ended up being our national leader said, I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it, they asked me if I would like to debate this gentleman, and I said no. I said, if we were in high school, I would take him behind the gym and fuck him.

Biden has since said he regrets the comment, adding that I didn’t want to fall into the mosh pit with this guy.

Trump has repeatedly amused Bidens’ hypothetical challenge, however.

During the 2020 election campaign, Trump hit back at the president by saying that Sleepy Joe could be brought down with a sweet little touch. In 2018, he told a crowd in Topeka, Kan., That he enjoyed fighting the then 75-year-old Biden, who would never stand up.

Joe Biden, remember he said, I’d like to take him to the back of the barn. OK. If we ever told him that, it looked like he was practicing violence. The president practices violence.

If you have to fight someone, this is the fight of your dreams, right.

