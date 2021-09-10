Farrukh describes Bilawal’s criticism of PM Imran as worthless – Pakistan





Posted on September 10, 2021 at 10:35 p.m.

The minister wondered how Bilawal could claim to be the champion of democracy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Friday that Bilawal Zardari’s criticism of Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan was of no value since he became president of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) based on chit.

Reacting to the PPP chairman’s criticism of the government, the minister in a statement said there was no comparison between Bilawal Zardari and Prime Minister Imran Khan, the first party leader while the second was the country’s most popular leader.

He asked Bilawal not to worry about Prime Minister Imran Khan, who enjoyed complete public confidence.

The minister wondered how Bilawal could claim to be the champion of democracy by suggesting to others to overthrow a democratic government in Punjab and by keeping his party’s power in Sindh intact.

He said Bilawal admitted today that it was his party that laid the groundwork for the economic recession in the country. There were no two opinions that inflation was high enough in Sindh compared to other parts of the country, he added.

Farrukh said Bilawal should explain how long he should leave the people of Sindh at the mercy of the hoarder and profiteer mafias.

He said the whole nation knew that the PPP, while in power, included the names of its own people in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP).

On the contrary, Farrukh said the government, on instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, has implemented 34 social protection programs under the umbrella of the Ehsaas program. The budget allocation for Ehsaas has been increased to Rs 260 billion to lift the poor out of poverty, he added.

He said it was the current government that included deserving people in BISP by expelling undeserving people from the program.

The minister said that in Sindh, the business of selling jobs by issuing bogus homes was at its peak.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/619192-Farrukh-describes-Bilawal-criticism-against-PM-Imran-as-worthless The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos