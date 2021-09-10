Tennis – From royalty to PM, all eyes are on Raducanu against Fernandez in US Open final | The powerful 790 KFGO





NEW YORK (Reuters) Winning or losing in the US Open final on Saturday, teenage sensations Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez have already cemented their star power after announcing themselves on the big stage in Flushing Meadows. The two unranked players were virtually unknown amounts this year, but Fernandez, who turned 19 this week, beat three of the top five seeds while Raducanu became the first qualifier to reach a Grand Slam final. of tennis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised Raducanu as she beat 17th seed Maria Sakkari in the semifinals to reach the final without losing a set in the tournament. What an incredible achievement this year #USOpen @EmmaRaducanu! the Royal Family wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1436247000383729676 on Friday. We will all be rooted for you tomorrow. I wish you good luck! The 18-year-old has only played four WTA tournaments before the US Open and the future Britain number one has become the country’s biggest star in the process. Well done @EmmaRaducanu for a brilliant victory at the # USOpen. The whole country will be cheering you on in the final, Johnson wrote https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1436210384860598277 Johnson. Raducanu turned the final of the year into one of the most fascinating in her memory, as she now has the chance to become the first British woman to win a Grand Slam since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977. His run drew applause in the sports world, with former England football international Gary Lineker and striker Marcus Rashford hailing his achievement. A final of the US Open at 18 and a qualification in addition. Wow! Well done, Lineker said on Twitter. What a feat already !! Good luck this weekend, Rashford wrote. Cheering on you all at home. Fernandez also has heavyweights going for her in her own corner, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking the time to watch her play ahead of an important election debate. We have a Canadian in the # USOpen final! Caught the start of the game before moving on to the debate and I just want to say congratulations, @leylahfernandez and good luck for the final, he wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/1436183522406977537?s= 20. Former NBA Champion Magic Johnson described https://twitter.com/MagicJohnson/status/1436142791487209490?s=20 Fernandez as a giant slayer after knocking down second seed Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals , one of many major scalps in a meteoric race that also left defending champion Naomi Osaka by the wayside. Fernandez also received advice from Canada’s ice hockey captain and three-time Olympic medalist Marie-Philip Poulin, who called her inspiration. The whole country is behind you, she wrote https://twitter.com/pou29/status/1436155527260618757?s=20. Make sure you have this maple syrup before the final! (Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Radnedge)

