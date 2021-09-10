President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Paselloreng Wajo dam

WartaTani.co – The wait for the completion of the construction of the Paselloreng and Gilereng dams has finally come true

The largest dams on the island of Sulawesi, namely Paselloreng and Gilereng, in the regency of Wajo, were inaugurated directly by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Based on various data and sources collected, this national strategic project was launched in 2015.

This dam has a capacity of approximately 138 million cubic meters. The flood zone is 169 hectares and aims to irrigate 8,510 hectares of rice fields.

The Paselloreng Dam was built at a cost of 771.69 billion rupees. Meanwhile, the Gilireng Dam, which uses a budget of 199 billion rupees, is located in the village of Arajang. Its function is like a valve that will irrigate the rice fields.

If it is functioning optimally, the surrounding rice fields in Gilireng, Sajoanging, Penrang and parts of Majauleng will be irrigated. The impact can increase agricultural production which leads to the well-being of farmers and residents.

Not only the agricultural sector, the presence of this dam also serves as a supplier of raw water, conservation of water resources and development of tourist areas.

Likewise, the Paselloreng and Gilereng dams can be used as flood control infrastructure for the area downstream of the Gilereng River at 1,000 cubic meters per second.

Other benefits will support the development of the freshwater fishing sector and tourism as well as the conservation of water resources in the green belt area.

Wajo Regent Amran Mahmud said he was grateful for the completion of this development. According to him, the positive long-term impact will be felt in the support for various government programs.

“God willing, there will be many benefits for Wajo with the presence of the Paselloreng and Gilireng dams. We should certainly be grateful to the central government and the synergy of all parties for the completion of this construction, ”said Wajo Regent, Dr Amran Mahmud.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s lunch served Tempe Lake fish

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by First Lady Iriani and her entourage were served typical dishes of the Wajo regency in South Sulawesi.

This banquet after President Jokowi inaugurated the Paselloreng and Gilireng Dams in Gilireng District on Thursday, September 9, 2021. The location of the banquet is in one of the buildings in the dam area.

Regarding this lunch, the Regent of Wajo, Amran Mahmud, said he had asked the Chairman of the Wajo PKK Mobilization Team and all its members to prepare the best meal.

“We honor the guests. In addition, those who came were President Joko Widodo and First Lady Ibu Iriana Joko Widodo. Of course the best that we want to dedicate to him. I asked the president of the TP PKK to prepare everything, “said Amran Mahmud.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the Wajo PKK TP, Sitti Maryam, said the food prepared represented several elements, both sea, lake and land.

“We have prepared lobsters and crabs from the marine waters of the Pitumpanua district. We also prepare bungo fish, fried crushed and dried bungo kriuk kriuk, Tempe lake and chicken cooked with galangal (nasu likku) seasoning, ”said Wajo PKK TP chairman.

After lunch, President Jokowi, accompanied by First Lady Iriana and her entourage, then prepared to return to the town of Makassar to give instructions to Forkopimda in South Sulawesi at the Galaktika TNI AU complex, air base. Sultan Hasanuddin of Makassar. (On)