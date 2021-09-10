Ford’s exit from India hits workers, dealers and customers.





Ford Motors’ decision to shut down its Indian operations was greeted with shock and a defensive stance on Friday, after it became the last US company to close in a country with both huge opportunities and obstacles. students. The decision announced Thursday would affect 4,000 employees as well as hundreds of dealers and a considerable number of customers. More than $ 272 million has been invested in establishing dealerships that employ around 40,000 people, said Vinkesh Gulati, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations in India, which represents more than four-fifths of the country’s retailers. Many Indians were awaiting delivery of their new Ford vehicles on Friday, the day of the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birthday of a god revered as the harbinger of good things and a symbol of prosperity. Now, selling these cars could become difficult.

The first priority is service, but when a business leaves, whatever it says to build trust, no comment will ring true because customers are afraid, Gulati said in a telephone interview. Ford is the last major US automaker to leave India, following Harley Davidson which was released in winter 2020 and General Motors, which left the local market in 2017. Global manufacturing giants have long viewed India’s growing middle class as a market to seize. They had also been attracted by the country’s cheap labor force and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promises to cut red tape and make doing business easier. Although the government has made progress, it has struggled to remove obstacles and build a robust ecosystem. Industry experts say a lack of demand has discouraged the private sector. The economy has also been hit by the pandemic. India recently posted strong economic growth on paper, but official figures benefited from a sharp contraction last year when the government locked down the economy to contain the coronavirus.

Economists say India will struggle in the years to come to make up for lost growth due to the pandemic. Real household income fell last year as unemployment rose and tens of millions of middle-class Indians fell into poverty. Ford plans to gradually close its factories in India. A vehicle assembly plant on its west coast in Gujarat will be closed by the fourth quarter of 2021 and another for vehicle and engine manufacturing in Tamil Nadu state in southern India, d ‘by the second quarter of 2022. The company hopes to restructure its operations around electricity. vehicles and niche markets, such as the supply of imported Mustangs to India. Government officials defended India’s business environment in local media on Friday, saying other automakers have thrived. Yet industry figures have shown that demand for new vehicles has weakened in recent years, and automakers face industry-wide challenges, such as a tight market for computer chips.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/business/ford-india.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos