Turkey, Egypt in talks to restore relations, but many issues remain unresolved





Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said Cairo wanted restore relations with Turkey during ongoing bilateral talks, but many issues remain to be resolved resolved. A second round of talks was headed by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat nal and his Egyptian counterpart Hamdi Sanad Loza. Turkey resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt this year and has sought to improve cooperation after years of tension since 2013. Shoukry told Bloomberg: I ​​believe the Turkish side understands [the requirements] well and can accomplish these things, and we hope they will; so that we can move forward. He said the West Asian crises in Yemen, Libya, Syria and Lebanon were all obstacles to discuss with Turkey, adding that it was in the region’s interest to broaden understanding and communication to increase stability. Egypt’s foreign ministry said talks with Turkey covered bilateral issues and crises in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Palestine and the eastern Mediterranean. They have reportedly agreed to take further steps to normalize bilateral relations. Egypt and Greece signed in August 2020 an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) agreement delimiting the maritime borders in the eastern Mediterranean. Greece and Turkey are set to hold talks to resolve a dispute with gas assets in the Mediterranean, which involves Cyprus and large untapped reserves. Relations between Turkey and Egypt have been strained since 2013, when the Egyptian army overthrew Muslim Brotherhood-elect President Mohamed Morsi, who had close ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The ambassadors of the countries were both kicked out and the exchanges were carried out by the lower level of the charge d’affaires. Erdogan called the army-backed Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi a tyrant. Turkey says it opposes the Muslim Brotherhood being declared a terrorist organization in Egypt. Egyptian opposition television stations operate from Turkey although Ankara has asked them to moderate criticism of the Sisis regime. Ismail Numan Telci, deputy director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies in Ankara, told Turkish media that the talks are expected to be successful and normalization of relations is very likely. He predicted that the two foreign ministers could meet at the United Nations General Assembly, which begins on September 14. Telci said trust on both sides has yet to be established, but appointing ambassadors will help. On the issue of maritime jurisdiction, Telci said: One of the most important outcomes of the Turkey-Egypt talks [might be] an agreement on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction in the eastern Mediterranean. However, this question is a step that could arise after the renewal of the ambassadors. The Arab Spring still divides Turkey and Egypt. Tahrir Square, Cairo, February 8, 2011. Photo credit: Wikimedia

