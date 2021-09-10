Covid-19 review meeting: PM Modi informed of concentration of cases in certain regions





Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday to review the Covid-19 situation and the progress of the vaccination campaign in the country and was briefed on the concentration of cases in a few geographic areas.

The meeting comes at a time when Kerala and Maharashtra continue to report an increase in the number of new cases of Covid-19. Kerala currently contributes over 60% of active cases in the country, while Maharashtra’s share of active cases is almost 13%. At Friday’s meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement that Modi had been made aware of the concentration of cases in a few geographies, districts with high test positivity as well as the test positivity rate. week to week across the country. The statement read: It was discussed that across the world there are countries where the number of active Covid cases continues to remain high. In India, too, figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that there can be no room for complacency. The PMO said Modi spoke about the “need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of mutants. The officers informed him that INSACOG now consists of 28 laboratories spread across the country, the statement said. The laboratory network is also linked to a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sampling of wastewater is also done for genomic monitoring. PM has been informed that states have been urged to share SARS COV2 positive samples with INSACOG on a regular basis. Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium, or INSACOG, is a pan-Indian, multi-laboratory, multi-agency network to monitor genomic variations of SARS-CoV-2 through a sentinel sequencing effort. During the meeting, the statement said, Modi reviewed the status of increasing bed capacity for pediatric care. It was discussed that states were urged to redesign and focus primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to deal with the situation in rural areas. The PM was also informed that states were being asked to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in the management of Covid-19. Modi, the PMO said, has been informed of the increase in the number of isolation beds, oxygen beds, intensive care and pediatric intensive care beds, as well as pediatric ventilators. The PM spoke of the need to ensure adequate testing across the country. The officers informed the prime minister of support given to 433 districts to establish an RT-PCR laboratory in public health facilities, the statement said. The PMO said Modi had reviewed the status of PSA oxygen plants being set up across the country and had been informed that around 1 lakh of oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh of cylinders of oxygen had been distributed to the States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/covid-19-review-meet-pm-modi-briefed-on-concentration-of-cases-in-some-areas-7501837/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos