Mike Lindell held secret meeting with Trump on “reinstatement day”





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindelland, a group of his allies met with Donald Trump at a dinner on August 13, when Lindell had previously promised to bring Trump’s “reinstatement”, sources said from the president to Salon. The previously unreported meeting occurred shortly after the bedding mogul’s “cyber symposium” in South Dakota, which produced nothing close to evidence of electoral fraud.

Josh Merritt, a former member of Lindell’s “red team” at the South Dakota rally, told Salon that the meeting took place at the Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach on the evening of August 13. . According to Merritt, David K. Clements, a professor of law at New Mexico State University, an associate of Lindell and “election auditor,” spoke in advance of Trump’s potential meeting, during the cyber -symposium. 45, “Merritt said, adding that Clements viewed Lindell’s relationship with Trump as a way to access the inner circles of TrumpWorld.

(David K. Clements telegram page)

After the Aug. 13 event in Mar-a-Lago, Clements went to Telegram to praise Trump and brag about their meeting. “The greatest honor of my life. My president. Your president,” he wrote. “Had an unforgettable evening with the real President of the United States.”

(David K. Clements telegram page)

Donald J. Trump’s office did not return a lounge request to comment on the meeting.

In a photo obtained by Salon, which has not been previously released, a large group of Lindell’s allies, including his girlfriend Kendra Reeves, pro-Trump lawyer Kurt Olsen and Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington, can all be seen seated with Lindell and Trump himself at a large dining table.

(Photo provided to Salon by Josh Merritt)

In the weeks leading up to the Lindell event in South Dakota, Lindell repeatedly claimed that on August 13, Trump would be reinstated as president (through an unexplained mechanism involving a unanimous Supreme Court decision). On one occasion, The King of the Pillow told LindellTV co-host Brannon Howse, “On the morning of August 13, it will be the world’s speech, ‘Hurry up! Let’s bring down this election, let’s go right, Let’s get these Communists out. ‘”

As that deadline approached, Lindell became less specific about the August date, although he continued to say on the podcast of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon that it was just a question. long before the former president returns to the Oval Office. At a rally in late August in Cullman, Alabama, Lindell had to move the reinstatement poles again, telling Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) that Trump would return to power by the end of the year.

“It has to happen now. It’s Trump 2021,” Lindell said. “One hundred percent Trump 2021! And it’s that election, when it’s called off, there have been so many downside bills hit. Maybe the Supreme Court and they just had a whole new election, which is good. But remember, everyone, we have to melt the [voting] machines to make prison bars! “

One would think that the apparent failure of the Lindell Symposium in South Dakota could have deteriorated his relationship with Trump, but that does not appear to be the case, Trump praised Lindell and his disappointing event at the same rally in Alabama, the calling it “incredible” and “true”.

“I watched him last week at his symposium, which was really amazing. Some of the people he had were amazing, amazing people. Mike Lindell!” Trump said. “It’s true! I’ll tell you, it’s true. It’s true. There were people up there, really they were scientists, they were political scientists and beyond. They were amazing. , what they said and what they understood. “

It wasn’t the duo’s first meeting of the summer. In July, Trump and Lindell met backstage for a panel discussion at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, shortly before the former president’s keynote address.

Lindell did not return a salon request to comment on this story.

As Salon reported last week, Lindell recently sold one of his private jets, possibly to raise money for legal defense against the $ 1.3 billion civil lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, and has paid millions this year to its self-proclaimed cyber experts.

