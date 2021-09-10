Politics
Modi chairs high-level review meeting on COVID-19 situation
Sep 10, 2021: Modi chairs high-level review meeting on COVID-19 situation
Amid growing concerns over an impending third wave of COVID-19 infections, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level review meeting on Friday on the COVID-19 situation in the country. At the meeting, Modi also reviewed the ongoing vaccination campaign to combat the spread of the pandemic, sources said. The meeting is important because many districts are still reporting a high weekly COVID-19 positivity rate.
Concerns: Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan warned second wave was not over yet
The Prime Minister’s review meeting came a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the second wave was still underway and not yet over. He further pointed out that 35 districts still report a weekly report. COVID-19[female[feminine positivity rate above 10% while it is between 5 and 10% in 30 districts. Separately, a central government panel also warned of a possible third wave in October.
Third wave: Children vulnerable because they were not vaccinated: Committee of experts
A report by a central government expert committee claimed that although there is no evidence that children will be more affected in the imminent third wave, they will remain vulnerable because the children have not yet been vaccinated. The report also warned that India’s healthcare system still lacks pediatric facilities that could be needed if more children are infected in the third wave.
Experts: no one can predict the third wave of infections: expert
Meanwhile, Professor Gagandeep Kang said that no one can predict the third wave of Covid-19 case. Kang said if the situation doesn’t change much, the third wave will be a “hill if the second wave is a steep mountain”. Many experts believe any new outbreaks of infections would be much less devastating, as two-thirds of Indians already have anti-COVID antibodies through natural infection.
Government: How is the government preparing to fight the third wave?
In particular, the government has increased the number of hospital beds and oxygen in its health facilities. He added another 100 oxygen carriers to bring the total to around 1,250, Reuters reported. The Center has approved the construction of nearly 1,600 oxygen production plants in hospitals. In addition, state governments are also preparing special pediatric wards and stocking up on antiviral drugs such as Remdesivir.
COVID-19: What is the situation with COVID-19 in India?
India reported 34,973 charges coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the cumulative total to 3,31 74,954. With 260 new deaths, the death toll in the country reached 4,42,009. Regarding vaccination, more than 40% of India’s adult population has received at least one dose vaccine, while 13% received both vaccines. The total number of jabs administered in the country has crossed 72 crore.
The press article, Modi chairs high-level review meeting on COVID-19 situation appeared first on NewsBytes.
Also see: Stop third wave of COVID-19 in public hands, says NATGI chief
Third wave of COVID-19 by October; Panel says pediatric facilities are inadequate
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on coronavirus and oxygen availability
Read more on India through NewsBytes.
Sources
2/ https://sg.news.yahoo.com/modi-chairs-high-level-review-190633271.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]