Dollar dips on stronger risk appetite after US and China call





Four thousand US dollars are counted by a banker counting change at a bank in Westminster, Colorado on November 3, 2009. REUTERS / Rick Wilking

Chart: Global exchange rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E NEW YORK, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – The dollar fell on Friday amid improving risk sentiment following news of the first intervention by US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in seven months. In a statement, the White House said Biden and Xi had “a broad strategic discussion,” including areas where interests and values ​​converge and diverge. The conversation focused on economic issues, climate change and COVID-19, a senior U.S. official told reporters. Read more The dollar plunged 0.35% to 6.4265 yuan, approaching a more than two-month low of 6.4233 yuan reached last week. The Australian dollar gained 0.41% to $ 0.7397 and the New Zealand dollar rose 0.56% to $ 0.7145. The dollar index fell 0.07% to 92.459. The greenback fell from a nine-month high in August as investors wait for new clues as to when the Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting bond purchases and possibly raising rates. The most important thing to me is when does the Fed raise rates, and unfortunately we might not know for a little while, said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo. At New York. Fed officials grapple with increasing pressure on prices as job growth remains below targets. The dollar narrowed its losses after data on Friday showed that U.S. producer prices rose sharply in August, indicating high inflation is likely to persist for some time as supply chains remain strained as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Read more It comes after employment data for August released last week showed US job growth has slowed, while wage inflation has risen more than expected. Read more The Wall Street Journal wrote on Friday that Fed officials will seek a deal at the Fed meeting in September to start cutting bond purchases in November. The euro was virtually unchanged at $ 1.1826 on Friday, a day after the European Central Bank announced it would cut emergency bond purchases in the next quarter. Read more The greenback gained 0.10% to 109.91 against the safe haven value of the Japanese yen. =================================================== ====== Currency auction price at 9:48 am (1348 GMT) Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho in London Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/dollar-dips-stronger-risk-appetite-after-us-china-call-2021-09-10/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos