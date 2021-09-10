Boris Johnson: DUP MP urges PM to restore trust with NI trade unionists – “Reputation damaged” | Politics | New





Sammy Wilson, Democratic Unionist Party MP for East Antrim, said Boris Johnson’s government “broke its promises” to maintain unhindered trade access between Britain and Northern Ireland. Mr Wilson, 68, said Express.co.uk, the Prime Minister “damaged his own reputation” by accepting Northern Ireland’s controversial protocol in its Brexit deal.

The Eurosceptic MP said: “When I hear people accuse him of not being trustworthy in the House of Commons, one of the things they mention is how he broke his promises to the people of Northern Ireland. “ Despite recent steps by the UK government to reduce the number of intra-UK checks and remove oversight from the European Court of Justice, the PM has left many Ulster residents frustrated by previously pledging not to draw a customs border along the Irish Sea. Speaking at the DUP conference on Theresa May’s Brexit deal in 2018, Mr Johnson said: ‘We would damage the fabric of the Union with regulatory checks and even customs checks between the Great Brittany and Northern Ireland in addition to these additional regulatory controls in the Irish Sea which are already envisaged in the Withdrawal Agreement. “ The decision to go back on that pledge led nearly 150,000 voters in Northern Ireland to sign a petition to end the protocol.

But the former DUP spokesperson on Brexit added that Johnson’s broken promise to the people of Northern Ireland was “just one of many litanies of things people are now throwing at the Prime Minister.” Wilson spoke of other examples of the Prime Minister breaking his previous promises, including on Afghanistan and tax hikes. “Just as many Conservative voters no longer trust the Prime Minister, I think many Unionists in Northern Ireland no longer trust him,” he added. Boris Johnson faced a backlash from voters and Tory MPs this week over his counter-manifesto announcements that he would increase national insurance contributions and suspend the triple pension lockdown. JUST IN: Tories raise taxes behind Labor stagnation in new opinion poll

The Conservative Party’s lead in opinion polls collapsed following Mr Johnson’s announcements, helping Sir Keir Starmer’s Labor Party complete an investigation for the first time since January. The DUP MP also underlined how important it is for Johnson to “restore confidence” with trade unionists in Northern Ireland. Wilson said: “He has to examine, as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, how this treatment of Northern Ireland impacts the unity of the United Kingdom in the long term.” The director of the Center for Brexit Policy argued that if Johnson could not repair relations with unionists in Ulster, it could threaten the integrity of the Union as a whole. READ MORE: Lord Frost ordered to back down and comply with EU demands on Brexit

“I think the consequences of his decisions are catching up with him and he now has to face them.” Mr Wilson called on the UK government to “implement” its protocol command document, which addresses issues related to Ulster’s post-Brexit status. The Prime Minister wrote in the foreword to the command document that the protocol has “strained the institutions” in Northern Ireland. Johnson went on to say that the changes “must ensure that we can fully respect Northern Ireland’s place in the UK, its customs territory and its home market, while playing our part in upholding the integrity of the UK. EU single market and, of course, ensuring that the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remains without infrastructure or control. “

