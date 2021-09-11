Authoritarianism, Donald Trump and Joe Biden: the ever-shifting line between good government and too much government





We are precisely 20 years away from the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, after which the Americans renounced many individual freedoms in the name of security. Air travel, in particular, was forever changed and the government began to move towards a much wider use of surveillance.

Now we’re in a place where people are going to be perfectly fine to take off their shoes and belts in public before they can board domestic flights because of a foiled plot long ago, but have resisted wearing masks – without talk about offering their Covid vaccine status – in flight amid a deadly global pandemic.

And Republicans accuse President Joe Biden of authoritarianism, rejecting his efforts to force companies to subject their employees to regular vaccinations or tests. The effort, which has been announced but not yet detailed, will go through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which means it’s a matter of workplace safety.

Republican governors have vowed to sue the Biden administration to stop the effort.

It is a reversal of the scenario of the Trump years. We’re still in shock after four years in which Americans watched a president consider using the military in his own country and actively and openly tried to stop the democratic process, which would have deprived every American of some sort. of freedom.

There is ample evidence that President Donald Trump was reading an authoritarian playbook in his efforts to overturn the election.

Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik from New York, who tried to help Trump oppose the election he lost, argued that Biden’s public safety efforts were “unconstitutional, illegal and a hold of authoritarian power which became the mark of his failure of the presidency “.

The feds also have charges. Biden’s accusation that states rejecting local mask and vaccination rules are falsely enforcing their will and endangering people in the process further complicates questions of freedom.

The Texas abortion lawsuits are a twist on the rights. Separately, her Justice Department is suing Texas over its restrictive new law that bans nearly all abortions in the state by giving private citizens some sort of vigilante license to sue anyone who facilitates an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy.

War measures. Biden’s vaccine requirement effort is extraordinary in terms of government intervention, forcing companies to reach millions of workers. But it’s a war on Covid-19, which has killed so many hundreds of thousands of Americans.

Questions of rights. When a government can force people to stay at home, when it can force them to wear a mask indoors, has become so political even though they are at the heart of the effort against Covid-19, which has no politics.

Details are yet to come, but it will be challenged in court.

A vaccine is different from putting a person in jail. There is a difference between Biden’s decision to use the government to corner people with an FDA-approved vaccine and other extraordinary duty suspensions.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt arrested and detained Japanese Americans during World War II. President Abraham Lincoln suspended habeus corpus during the Civil War. President Andrew Jackson forced Native Americans out of their homes and led many to their deaths.

All of these were ultimately rejected by the courts, but not in time to restore rights, restore property or give back land.

The question now is whether a shot in the arm will be considered a national imperative or a government overrun.

The Supreme Court has said that the public interest in fighting the disease outweighs individual opposition to a vaccine. But he did it over 100 years ago, in 1905, over smallpox, a disease that the World Health Organization declared eradicated in 1979. Here’s a nugget that brings it all together. In 2002, while the country was still extremely concerned about terrorist attacks, President George W. Bush ordered 500,000 members of the military to be vaccinated against smallpox in case a biological warfare terrorist attack could occur. . Today, American school children receive a wide variety of vaccines, all approved by the FDA. A number of states – 15 according to the National Conference of State Legislatures – allow waivers for nothing more than personal belief and skepticism. These have led to a resurgence of some vaccine-preventable diseases, such as measles.

A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS and published before the 20th anniversary of 9/11 reveals that Americans are still feeling the effects of the attacks.

57% say the attacks impacted the way they live their lives today 68% say the attacks impacted the individual rights and freedoms of Americans.

Here are some interesting points from CNN’s report on the poll:

Seniors, who were 45 or older in 2001, are the least likely to say that the attacks had “a lot” of impact on their current lifestyle (13% say so). Among those who were children, adolescents or even not yet born at the time of the attacks, 24% say that September 11 had a big impact on their lives. Republicans (72%) are slightly more likely than Democrats (64%) to say that rights and freedoms have been affected by the attacks.

Twenty years from now, when Covid, hopefully, is something that we have conquered, I wonder if people will be talking about how the pandemic has changed their lives and whether the idea of ​​Covid-19 vaccines will be controversial.

