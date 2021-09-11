PM Modi emphasizes need for constant genome sequencing to monitor emergence of mutants









ANI |

Update: Sep 11, 2021 12:14 AM IS

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of coronavirus mutants.

On Friday, the Prime Minister chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation.

The Prime Minister spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of mutants. Officials informed him that INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) now consists of 28 laboratories located across the country. The laboratory network is also linked to a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sampling of wastewater is also done for genomic monitoring. Prime Minister Modi has been informed that states have been urged to regularly share positive samples for SARS COV2 with INSACOG, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The PM reviewed the status of the increase in bed capacity for pediatric care and the increase in facilities supported under the “COVID II Emergency Response Kit”.

It was also discussed that states were urged to redesign and focus primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to deal with the situation in rural areas. He was also informed that states were required to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in the management of COVID-19, mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level, the PMO statement said.

During the meeting, he was informed that a significant number of intensive care beds and oxygen beds will be added in the coming months.

PM Modi said the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA factories, must be rapidly increased. Efforts are also being made to install 961 medical liquid oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with the aim of supporting at least one such unit per district.

The ambulance network is also being increased to ensure at least one ambulance per block. PM also reviewed the status of upcoming PSA oxygen plants across the country. PM was also informed that approximately 1 lakh of oxygen concentrators and 3 lakh of oxygen cylinders have been distributed to the states.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India has reported 34,973 new cases of COVID-19, 37,681 recoveries and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours. Among them, Kerala recorded 26,200 new cases and 114 deaths.

As part of the ongoing national COVID-19 vaccination campaign, 72.97 crore doses of vaccine have been administered to eligible beneficiaries to date, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed.

With the administration of 56 91 552 doses of vaccine in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded the cumulative figure of 72 97 50 724 according to provisional reports until 7 p.m. today. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/covid-19-pm-modi-emphasises-need-for-constant-genome-sequencing-to-monitor-emergence-of-mutants20210911000441 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

