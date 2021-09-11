Boris Johnson wants to stay in power as PM longer than Thatcher, report says





Boris Johnson wants to remain prime minister longer than Margaret Thatcher as he aims for a decade in power, his colleagues have said. Mr Johnson hopes to win multiple elections to correct the catastrophic economic mistakes of the past 40 years and use Brexit to rectify inequalities across the country, according to The temperature. Boris will want to continue on and on, a cabinet minister told the newspaper. Dom stuff [Dominic Cummings] saying he was leaving at sunset was nonsense. He’s very competitive. He wants to continue longer than Thatcher. Mr Cummings, a former senior adviser to the Prime Minister, said earlier this year that Mr Johnson plans to step down within two years of the next election so that he can earn money and have fun. Making his pitch for the 2024 election for the first time, Mr Johnson said voters would be able to see his big, big upgrade project progressing across Britain. It’s going to take a while, it’s going to take 10 years, he said. The next general election is expected to take place in May 2024, although the government is considering abolishing UK fixed-term parliament law, allowing it to move the date forward. The report also suggested that Mr Johnson would try to frame the upcoming election around Brexit, as he did in 2019, warning that the UK would revert to EU laws and regulations if Labor carried away. Mr Johnson was quoted by the newspaper as saying, in an upcoming book of the Financial Time journalist Sebastian Payne: I think the risk is that if we were to be arrested, if we were to be deported, everything would fall apart. We will be in half of the things of the European Union before we can say it. It came as Labor recorded its first lead in the polls since January after the Tories fell to their lowest level since the general election following the announcement of the government’s plan to fund protection reform social by increasing national insurance. The latest YouGov poll showed support for the Tories fell to 33%, down five points, while Labor’s share rose to 35%, up one point. In its 2019 manifesto, the Conservative Party pledged to pursue a strategy of upgrading every part of the UK by investing in towns, cities and rural and coastal areas that have been underfunded over the years. of the last decades. However, MPs criticized the idea for its lack of detail and a clear plan, with a top Commons committee warning in July that Mr Johnson’s government had failed miserably to translate a political phrase into a deliverable agenda. A report from the Trade Strategy, Environment and Industry Committee said the lack of definition of the agenda could lead to a failure to make meaningful changes for people across the country. As it stands, leveling risks becoming an all-and-nothing policy, which does not belong to a particular minister or department, and without any means of assessing its impact or effectiveness as a policy to improve daily life and life chances, according to the report.

