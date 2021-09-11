Mary Trump slams her uncle Donald Trump, says Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott “took inspiration from him”





U.S. President Donald Trump listens to officials at a community safety roundtable at Mary D. Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wis., September 1, 2020. – Trump said Tuesday during a visit to Kenosha , Wisconsin, that -the police protests in the city were acts of “domestic terror” by violent mobs. “These are not acts of peaceful protest but truly domestic terror,” said Trump, describing several nights of angry protests last week after a white policeman in Kenosha shot a black man in the back to extremity wearing. MANDEL NGAN / AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s niece, Mary L. Trump, criticized the former president and the two current governors in an interview with CNN.

She said governors like Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis don’t care about human life or their constituents.

She also asked why the former president would be allowed to run for office.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

Mary L. Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, asked why he would be allowed to run for office and compared him to Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida, in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN.

Mary Trump acknowledges that President Joe Biden is responsible for the current response to COVID-19, but said that “we need to be very clear that the reason we’re here right now, governors like DeSantis and Abbott , who seem to have absolutely no concern about their constituents, who value human life, was inspired by Donald. “

Trump’s brash policies – embracing culture wars, engaging in name calling, building personality cult, and advancing controversial policies – have been embraced by other GOP leaders.

Governor DeSantis, who is currently trying to ban mask mandates in schools, was endorsed by Trump in the 2018 GOP primary and may gain more GOP favor than the former president. Abbott, who recently put in place a restrictive anti-abortion law and is also against mask warrants, has been approved by Donald Trump for re-election in 2022.

Mary Trump, author of her second book “The Reckoning,” told Cooper that Trump allows Republican leaders like DeSantis and Abbott who have implemented – or attempted to implement – controversial policies.

“We have faced a wave of attacks against immigrants, against people of color, against women, against American democracy,” she said, discussing the trauma the country has suffered – both recently and historically.

The story continues

“One of the most evil things Donald has done in the past four years has been to divide this country at a time when we most need to be united – and that’s when COVID started, ”she added.

“And it’s going to take a very, very long time to get over it, as we see, because the people following it are almost preventing us from getting our hands on COVID. “

The offices of Trump, Abbott and DeSantis did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Watch the full clip below:

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/mary-trump-slams-her-uncle-000833279.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos