Cheney and Hageman Swap Beards After Trump Approval | Regional news





A day after Harriet Hageman announced she would seek Representative Liz Cheney’s seat in Congress, former friends and political allies traded pikes.

During a press call on Friday, Cheney stayed true to her message of being a pro-constitution, pro-rule of law conservative, but did not mince words when responding to Hageman’s entry into the race with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“It’s tragic opportunism, frankly,” Cheney said of Hageman’s candidacy and Trump’s endorsement.

“I’m going to run on my strong Tory record. I’m going to run on what I produced and delivered to the people of Wyoming,” Cheney continued. “These will continue to be at the center of this race”

Hageman characterized his support for Trump differently, noting the congressman’s relentless criticism of the former president.

“Liz Cheney is the one who had the opportunity to stand up for the views and values ​​of the people of Wyoming, but she didn’t. She got off the ship, walked over to the Democrats’ boat and is fighting back now. She has betrayed us all, “Hageman said in an email to the Star-Tribune.” She should be putting her energy into caring about workers in Wyoming and fighting the disastrous Biden administration, instead of obsessing over her personal war with President Trump. She turned her back on us because of her personal obsession with Trump. “

Since the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, Cheney has denounced Trump for lying about the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and the role he played in the attack, making it one of the main Trump targets. She voted to impeach the former president in light of the insurgency on Capitol Hill and didn’t back down on her beliefs, even though she was censored by the Wyoming Republican Party.

“I believe my duty and my oath should be above politics,” Cheney said on Friday. “I want to point out that Harriet took a similar oath when she became a member of the Wyoming Bar. And she is now abandoning that principle, sacrificing that oath, relinquishing her duty to the people of Wyoming in order to swear loyalty to Donald Trump. “

This position elicited a strong reaction from Republicans in Wyoming and sparked efforts to defeat her in the Republican primary. Hageman is one of many Republicans looking to topple Cheney, though two of them dropped out after Trump’s approval on Thursday.

“I am proud to have the support of President Trump, who won more votes than Liz Cheney, and carried Wyoming to a higher percentage than any other state,” Hageman said. “She should be devoting her energy to caring about workers in Wyoming and fighting the disastrous Biden administration, instead of obsessing over her personal war with President Trump. She has turned her back on us because of her personal obsession with Trump. “

Harriet Hageman announces in front of her friends and family that she will run against Rep. Liz Cheney in the GOP Primary next year. Hageman told the Little America Hotel and Resort on Thursday that she believed, because she had the backing of former President Donald Trump, that the only way Cheney could win would be for the vote to be split between Hageman and others. candidates.

Rhianna Gelhart, Wyoming Tribune Eagle

It is rare for outside parties to get involved in Wyoming politics. Until recently, there was a common feeling that voters in Wyoming didn’t want outsiders to come into the state telling them how to vote or how to run their state. But Trump has changed American policy, and while the people of Wyoming may have once been opposed to foreign intervention, it may not be such a widely held belief anymore. For example, Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, received a warm welcome in January when he traveled to Cheyenne for an anti-Cheney rally.

“I think what we are seeing is some sort of arrogance of outside political agents thinking that they can go into Wyoming and try to deceive the voters in Wyoming and try to finally convince the voters of Wyoming to do what the voters do. people in Bedminster or Mar-a-Lago think this makes sense to us, ”Cheney said.“ It tells you what they think about voters in Wyoming, and our voters are not going to fall for the trap. It will never work here. “

Hageman was a strong contender in Wyoming’s governorship in 2018, and she now has Trump’s backing in the state where 70 percent of the electorate – the country’s highest rate in the 2020 election – voted for the former president.

In an interview with the Casper Star-Tribune, Representative Liz Cheney explained why she did not fight a vote to remove her from the GOP leadership after criticizing Donald Trump’s election fraud allegations and voting to impeach the GOP. former president.

Cheney’s scathing remarks and equally scathing response from Hageman are remarkable given the history between the two. Hageman played a starring role in Cheney’s House race in 2016 and his short Senate race in 2013, donating a total of $ 2,000 between the two races. The Cheney’s and the Hagemans are also longtime friends of the family, so back-and-forth carries more weight than in most heated political races.

Despite the lovable story, Hageman, like Cheney, had more punches to throw.

“I was born and raised here and learned hard work and integrity growing up on my family’s ranch. Wyoming values ​​are in my DNA,” Hageman said in a statement. “If Liz Cheney knew what mattered to the people of Wyoming, she wouldn’t have joined Nancy Pelosi and the radical Democrats in Washington. And the sad thing is that they’re just using it. not her friends. She has no real allies in either party and has lost the ability to be effective for the people of our state. “

The elections are in 11 months.

