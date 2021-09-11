PM Modi to inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad today | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad on Saturday, which will provide a home for girls and boys in rural areas who aspire to better jobs. Developed by Patidar Samaj, the complex promises to provide training, boarding and accommodation facilities to all these students “at a reasonable price”. Prime Minister Modi will also perform Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls’ hostel) ‘bhoomi pujan’ at 11 am via video conference, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Friday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Chief Deputy Minister Nitin Patel will also be present at the event. According to PMO, Sardardham has worked for educational and social transformation, uplifting weaker sections of society and providing employment opportunities to young people. The building complex includes state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The girls’ hostel will provide accommodation for 2,000 girls regardless of economic criteria, the statement said. According to the official Sardardham website, the construction of the first phase in Ahmedabad was completed at an estimated cost of 200 crores. It is built on an area of ​​11,672 square feet near Vaishnodevi Circle in the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar border area. The Sardardham has residential facilities for 1,600 students / aspirants, an electronic library with 1,000 computer systems, a library, high-tech classrooms, a gymnasium, auditoriums, multi-purpose rooms , a nursing home with 50 luxury rooms as well as other facilities for business and political meetings. It has a library with a capacity of 1,000 students, an auditorium with 450 seats, two multipurpose rooms with a capacity of 1,000 people each, indoor games and other equipment, says the website. A 50-foot-tall bronze statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is installed in front of the building.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-sardardham-bhavan-in-ahmedabad-today-101631316959775.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos