Gov. Gavin Newsom slams Republicans and President Donald Trump for ‘faking’ voter fraud in California recall





SACRAMENTO (KGO) – Gov. Gavin Newsom blasted Republicans and former President Trump on Friday for “faking” voter fraud in California’s recall election.

“It’s just a remarkable thing. It’s four days away, the election hasn’t even happened, and now they’re all faking voter fraud,” Newsom told reporters in Sacramento after filing his own ballot. vote at the California Museum.

“It’s just an extension of the big lie, the ‘stop the theft’,” he added. “It’s just a remarkable thing.”

GOP leader Larry Elder told reporters on Wednesday he believes “there could very well be some shenanigans” in the recall election, although there is no evidence of wrongdoing in the voting process. Elder’s campaign also has a link on its website that asks voters to fill out a form to report incidents of voter fraud.

The day before, former President Donald Trump also promoted the baseless claims. In an interview on Newsmax, Trump predicted that “this is a rigged election.”

“It’s probably rigged. They send out all the ballots, that’s all one – the ballots are, you know, mailed, mailed out,” Trump said, adding that it would help Democrats to to win.

“The only thing they’re good at is election rigging. So I predict these are rigged elections,” Trump added.

A new survey from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released on Friday showed the recall is likely to fail to a large extent. 60% of probable voters are against the recall against 39% of voters who say they are in favor.

The margins align with the California electorate as a whole. In the state, Democrats outnumber Republicans twice.

Newsom also called out former President Trump on Friday for continuing to perpetuate allegations of voter fraud.

“It’s not surprising, but again disappointing,” Newsom said, “that you see people even here in California – including the president himself, who claimed similar comments a few weeks ago – making such outrageous statements without any foundation. “

Copyright 2021 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

