Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting on Covid situation – The New Indian Express
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday on the Covid situation and vaccination as the government noted a high number of cases in states like Kerala and Maharashtra to say it did not there may be room for complacency.
Modi reviewed the status of increasing bed capacity for pediatric care and facilities supported under the “COVID II Emergency Response Package”, and it was noted that states were invited to redesign and orient primary care and block-level health infrastructure in these areas to deal with the situation in rural areas, according to a statement.
States are urged to maintain a buffer stock for drugs used in the management of COVID-19, mucormycosis, MIS-C at the district level, he added.
“It has been discussed that around the world there are countries where the number of active cases of Covid continues to remain high. In India, too, figures from states like Maharashtra and Kerala indicate that it cannot there is room for complacency, ”the statement said. .
However, weekly positivity was at less than 3% for the 10th week in a row, he added.
Modi stressed the need to rapidly scale up the entire ecosystem to ensure increased oxygen availability, including oxygen concentrators, cylinders and PSA factories.
Efforts are also being made to install 961 liquid medical oxygen storage tanks and 1,450 medical gas pipeline systems with the aim of supporting at least one such unit per district, the government said. The ambulance network is also being increased to ensure at least one ambulance per block.
Modi also looked at the condition of PSA oxygen plants across the country and said about one lakh of oxygen concentrators and three lakh of oxygen cylinders have been distributed to states.
It was also informed of the concentration of cases in a few geographic areas, districts with high test positivity as well as the week after week test positivity rate in the country.
Regarding vaccines, the statement said that about 58% of India’s adult population received the first dose and nearly 18% of both doses. Modi was also briefed on the vaccine pipeline and the increased vaccine supply.
He spoke about the need for constant genome sequencing to monitor the emergence of mutants. He was informed that INSACOG (SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium) now consists of 28 laboratories spread across the country.
The laboratory network is also linked to a hospital network for clinical correlation. Sampling of wastewater is also done for genomic monitoring. States have been asked to regularly share positive samples for SARS COV2 with INSACOG.
Modi stressed the need to ensure adequate testing across the country and was informed of the support given to 433 districts to establish an RT-PCR laboratory in public health facilities.
The Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary, Cabinet Secretary, Senior Scientific Advisor, Health Secretary, NITI (Health) Member Aayog and other senior officials were present at the meeting.
The meeting came a day after Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India was still going through the second wave of COVID-19 and it was not over yet.
He had said that 35 districts were still reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10% while it is between 5 and 10% in 30 districts.
