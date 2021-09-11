Global community urged not to isolate Taliban regime – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi again pleaded with the international community on Friday against the isolation of the Taliban regime.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Ministry after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares Bueno, Qureshi said: In my opinion, the best way forward is international engagement as opposed to international isolation.

The isolation of the Taliban, he said, will have consequences not only for Afghanistan and the region, but also for the rest of the world.

Some countries have indicated that they are ready to work with the Taliban on issues such as humanitarian aid and the evacuation of their citizens as well as Afghans who had worked with them in the past.

Spanish FM rejects impression that the West imposes conditions on providing aid to Afghanistan

Others are unwilling to engage with them because they worry about their intransigent views and fear that Afghanistan will once again become fertile ground for terrorism.

Mr. Qureshi said the world should take a new approach to Afghanistan.

He said the intimidation, pressure and caution approach had not worked.

We must encourage positive results, said the foreign minister, recalling that a day earlier the Taliban had allowed foreign nationals to leave Kabul on the first international flight since the completion of the withdrawal of US forces.

He noted that the world was in no rush to recognize the Taliban and was watching the events unfolding in Afghanistan.

They haven’t closed their minds, they have an open mind but they say our decision will be based on your (Taliban) policies and actions. They announced some benchmarks, he said.

José Bueno, Spain’s foreign minister, dismissed the impression that the West was imposing conditions on the delivery of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Qatar on Thursday urged world powers not to condition aid to Afghanistan.

I don’t think they mentioned conditions. No one did. To ask for freedom of movement for those who have collaborated with us and who want to leave Afghanistan or request the delivery of humanitarian aid or seek better security conditions is not to impose conditions, he argued. .

He said it was okay to ask and there was nothing outrageous about it.

It’s just about setting up a framework in which we can have operational contact and be able to provide humanitarian assistance, he added.

Foreign Minister Bueno then visited Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan said the new reality in Afghanistan also necessitates a change in the outlook of the global community.

The prime minister said urgent measures were needed to meet the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people and to ensure the country’s economic stability.

He called for a positive engagement of the international community to ensure that the security situation in Afghanistan stabilizes, that peace is preserved and that any exodus is excluded.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 September 2021

