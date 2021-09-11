Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by praising the international resolve that arose out of the al-Qaeda-led tragedy.

In a defiant message to be broadcast on Saturday at a commemorative event at the Olympic Park in east London, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism remained but people refused to live their lives in “permanent fear. “.

“The fact that we come together today – in sadness but also in faith and determination – demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bond that unites us,” Mr Johnson said.

Labor leader Sir Keir said the consequences of the attacks were “still felt to this day”, adding that the tragedy was “still so blunt”.

He said: “But as we celebrate this anniversary, I have no doubts that our resolve has never been stronger.

“We will continue to fight against terrorism and violence, promoting our values ​​of justice and peace. “

Mr Johnson said recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened people’s belief in freedom and democracy.

The comments from political leaders came as the prime minister at the time of the attacks – Tony Blair – said the international community must be ready to take action against the Taliban if they allow Afghanistan to once again become a base. terrorism.

Mr Blair said the United States and its allies had no choice but to invade after the Taliban refused to relinquish the al Qaeda leadership responsible for the attacks.

Former British armed forces chief General Lord Richards said the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan raised the prospect of “another 9/11” as ungoverned spaces opened up for terrorists to exploit.

“I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We are now back in a dark period that we have to deal with one way or another, ”he told LBC.