Distribution of Sehat Insaf card in Punjab to start in December: PM – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed satisfaction at what he called a positive trend in economic indicators and announced that the process of distributing 40 million Sehat Insaf cards in 36 districts of Punjab would start on December 31 and would end in March of next year.

According to the prime minister’s office, Khan chaired a meeting to discuss the distribution of Sehat Insaf cards in Punjab. The meeting was informed that a massive awareness campaign would also be launched to ensure better utility of the health insurance structure.

Special assistants of PMs Dr Faisal Sultan and Dr Shahbaz Gill, Punjab Minister of Health, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Minister of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Saleem Jhagra and senior officials attended the meeting .

The Prime Minister ordered the authorities concerned to use all resources for the efficient execution of the project.

Calling the Sehat Insaf card a milestone achievement for the government of the day, the prime minister said universal health coverage was key to the government’s vision.

Providing quality health care to the poor was not only the responsibility of the government but also the manifestation of the priorities of the government, he added.

Imran expresses satisfaction with the positive trend of economic indicators

He said health insurance would not only provide top-quality health care to the people, but also lead to a boom in private hospitals.

The Prime Minister asked the health ministers that in addition to ensuring uniform health facilities for the poor, they should also put in place a mechanism for proper referral of beneficiaries, especially illiterate people. He also called for making beneficiary feedback a permanent part of the program in order to address gaps without delay.

The Prime Minister also ordered the creation of special cells at the federal and provincial levels to achieve effective implementation of the project.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Khan said that with all economic indicators moving on a positive trajectory, urgent action was needed to verify the existing gap between imports and exports.

He asked the trade division to present within the next two weeks an export strategic framework for approval and to set targets for trade and investment officers posted abroad.

The Prime Minister reviewed the measures taken by the government to increase the volume of the country’s exports.

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shehbaz Gill, Secretaries of Trade and Energy Divisions and Senior Officers attended the meeting.

The meeting was informed that by focusing on 19 products included in the areas of information technology (IT), textiles, medicines, poultry, rice, vegetables, dried fruits, leather, salt, marble, ceramics and surgical instruments, the current volume of exports could be increased up to $ 30 billion.

The trade division told the meeting that consultation with industry, exporters and relevant government institutions is ongoing.

The prime minister said that with the facilitation and ease of doing business for exporters, the government’s priority in terms of improving exports is product and market diversification. He added that since Pakistan’s business world has great potential, providing a business-friendly environment and policies is the top priority of the government.

He said that since the government is committed to providing all possible facilitation to the business community, it also expects them to take advantage of this opportunity and fully support the government in its efforts to strengthen the economy. from the country.

Posted in Dawn, le 11 September 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1645683

