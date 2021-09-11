



BHOPAL (Reuters) – Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday urged the administration to push the last mile for a 100% vaccination and set the deadline for September 26, four days earlier.

Until now, the goal has been to achieve 100% coverage of the first dose by the end of September. He ordered a mega vax drive on September 17th, Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ birthday.

During a review meeting on Friday evening, fifteen days before the new deadline, the CM ordered the compilation of data by department to identify those who did not take the vaccine. Information regarding people who have left villages and neighborhoods for work should be compiled and others vaccinated, he said.

As of September 10, 75% of the eligible population of MPs had been vaccinated, of which 17% had received their second dose. Chouhan closely examined the 17 districts where immunization is below 70% and asked for responses from collectors.

Satna’s collector said they had enough vaccines but syringes were scarce. The Chhindwara collector said the pace of vaccination was affected by festivals like Pola and Teej, and the Betul collector blamed heavy rains and festivals. In some places, vaccination has been postponed due to dengue fever and other seasonal fevers, officials said. The Mandla collector said teams from the forestry department have been deployed to speed up the vaccination campaign.

Must believe the vac reader is from the people, for the people, by the people

Chouhan ordered a statewide mass vaccination campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17. Efforts must be made to ensure that 100% of eligible citizens receive the first dose in September.

17. The remaining vaccinations should be compulsory by September 26, said the CM, asking collectors to organize home vaccination of people with disabilities and the elderly, even in villages.

Vaccines should be available in each district as needed, and syringes should be provided to districts in proportion to vaccine doses. Vaccination is not expected to be affected due to the inadequate dosage and availability of syringes, Chouhan said.

Crisis management groups and public representatives were urged to ensure 100% vaccination. Everyone should feel and believe that vaccination is a campaign of the people, by the people for the people. This is essential, said the CM. The districts recording less than 70% vaccination are Satna, Sheopur, Bhind, Dhar, Rewa, Sidhi, Khargone, Mandla, Morena, Katni, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shivpuri, Singrauli, Barwani, Alirajpur and Betul.

