We work outside of the habit





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has set a target for the Ministry of Investment / BKPM to attract investment to Indonesia worth IDR 900 trillion this year. This forces the ranks of the Ministry of Investment to work out of the ordinary. This was stated by the Minister of Investment, Bahlil Lahadalia. at the inauguration of 11 level I officials. “No matter how large the contribution of employees, it must be seen as an integral contribution in determining the success of a program and the performance of the department. The investment objective is increasing, this year it is Rp 900,000 billion, next year it is Rp 1,200,000 billion. That is why we are working outside the box, outside working hours. opening and even Saturdays and Sundays. My message to all my friends is to maintain a good working atmosphere, to maintain cohesion and kinship, and to maintain good working relationships. Always complement each other and collaborate, ”Bahlil said in his statement on Saturday (8/11/2021). In his leadership, Bahlil congratulated the newly appointed officials, including Mr. Ikmal Lukman as Secretary of the Ministry of Investment / Principal Secretary of BKPM. “Today is a historic day for the journey of the institution whose name was originally BKPM to become the Ministry of Investment which took place in April 2021. Former Secretary to the Minister, Ms. Farah and the current secretary to the minister, Mr. Ikmal, have played a major role in strengthening this institution. I thank and congratulate Pak Ikmal and all the friends who were nominated, ”Bahlil said. Bahlil indicated that institutional strengthening is not only in the context of authority, but is also a great responsibility that will be imposed. One of them is part of the implementation of the Job Creation Act (UUCK), particularly with regard to business licenses and its system. “I ask you all to cooperate well, especially with regard to OSS (Online Single Submission), because this is a state battle. 30 percent of the substance of the CK Act is the ease of doing business which is implemented by the OSS. The risk-based OSS system has now been implemented, but we are aware that there are still many gaps and that this requires our mutual attention and the support of all parties, ”Bahlil said. The complete list of new Echelon I officials of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, as follows: 1. Ir. Ikmal Lukman, MBA as Secretary of Ministry of Investment / Principal Secretary of BKPM;

2. Nurul Ichwan, SE, MM as Investment Planning Assistant at BKPM;

3. Ir. Yuliot, MM as Investment Climate Development Assistant at BKPM;

4. Dr. Riyatno, SH, LLM as Assistant to BKPM Investment Cooperation;

5. Dr. Achmad Idrus, MM as Investment Services Assistant at BKPM;

6. Imam Soejoedi, SE, MM as deputy of the control of the implementation of the investments of BKPM;

7. Heldy Satrya Putera, SE, MM as expert for improving the competitiveness of investments at the Ministry of Investment;

8. Dr. Indra Darmawan, MSc as an expert in macroeconomics at the Ministry of Investment;

9. Dr. Robert Leonard Marbun, SIP, MPA as an expert in institutional relations at the Ministry of Investment;

10. Doctors Aries Indanarto as expert for the development of the priority investment sector of the Ministry of Investment; and

11. Andi Maulana, SE, MM as equity and partnership expert at the Ministry of Investment. (RAMA)

