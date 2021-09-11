Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer praise global determination on 20th anniversary of 9/11





B oris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer marked the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks by praising the international resolve that arose out of the al-Qaeda-led tragedy. In a message of challenge to be broadcast on Saturday at a commemorative event at the Olympic Park in east London, the Prime Minister said the threat of terrorism persisted but people refused to live their lives in constant fear. The fact that we come together today in sadness but also in faith and determination demonstrates the failure of terrorism and the strength of the bond that unites us, Mr Johnson said. Labor leader Sir Keir said the consequences of the attacks were still being felt to this day, adding that the tragedy was still so stark. He said: But as we celebrate this anniversary, I have no doubts that our resolve has never been stronger. READ MORE We will continue to fight against terrorism and violence, promoting our values ​​of justice and peace. Mr Johnson said the recent events in Afghanistan had only strengthened the people’s belief in freedom and democracy. I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We are now back in a dark time that we somehow have to deal with The comments from political leaders came as Prime Minister at the time of the attacks, Tony Blair, said the international community must be ready to take action against the Taliban if they allow Afghanistan to once again become a base. terrorism. Mr Blair said the United States and its allies had no choice but to invade after the Taliban refused to relinquish the al Qaeda leadership responsible for the attacks. Former British Armed Forces Chief General Lord Richards said the Taliban’s return to Afghanistan raised the prospect of another 9/11 as ungoverned spaces opened up for terrorists to exploit. I think we are (closer to another 9/11). We are now back in a dark period that we have to deal with somehow, he told LBC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/keir-starmer-boris-johnson-afghanistan-prime-minister-olympic-park-b954811.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos