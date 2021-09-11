PTI government focuses on Karachi development for national prosperity





KARACHI: Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail said that industrialization is a top priority of the PTI government led by Imran Khan for sustained economic growth, while all other possible measures are being taken to achieve this goal as soon as possible.

In a Friday press conference at Governors House, with Federal Minister of Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Imran Ismail stressed that the high cost of industrial land was a major obstacle to industrialization in Karachi; as a port city, it has great potential for businesses and industries, since it contributes 50 percent of the country’s total exports. He said that on the Prime Minister’s directives, the Federal Minister of Industries had spent two busy days in the city to streamline matters ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit next week. It is relevant to mention that the Federal Minister had visited and briefed various organizations, including Pakistan Steel Mills and K-Electric.

Imran Ismal revealed that a fleet of 40 buses for the Green Line Bus Project is on its way to provide ultimate transport for commuters in the city in October 2021. He added that the route has been completed and the PM would inaugurate the operational phase of the project, which was a gift to the Karachiites. He said that Karachi has unfortunately been neglected in recent years and that no bus project has been launched in a city of over 20 million people. The majority of people, including women and children, had no choice but to travel on substandard and dangerous journeys, including Qingui rickshaws.

Ismail criticized that the PPP-led government in Sindh did not appear serious in the development of Karachi as well as the province and had set an unprecedented example of bad governance with a history of corruption.

Imran Ismail regretted the irresponsible attitude of the Sindh government regarding the Bundal Island project which could attract the world and attract foreign direct investment, neglected. To a question, the governor said the people were being misled by the ruling PPP, which would generate huge jobs, in addition to bringing prosperity to the province as well as the country. He further added, I ask the government of Sindh to re-evaluate and not miss such a great opportunity. He referred to the Ravi River City Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP), where local and foreign investors have invested their money.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister of Industry and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar said the favorable business environment had been created by the PTI government which would play a central role in attracting domestic and foreign investment to the country. . Governments have focused on improving the business environment with a focus on job creation, skills development, sustainable growth and maintenance of the existing business cycle, he added. . He argued that facilitating investment was one of the government’s top priorities and removed barriers, if any, to encourage industrial growth.

Makhdoom said that the government had given priority to exports and to this end, all possible facilities would be provided to industries to increase production and for this particular attention was given to the development of export processing zones (EPZs). The minister said that Karachi has an important role in the economic prosperity and development of the country. He added that if the sustained economic growth at the rate of 6 percent in the country is ensured, we must boost Karachi’s industrialization and exports. He said that in order to attract local and foreign investment, a better business environment, including the modernization of the city’s infrastructure, was essential, adding that Karachi needed special attention and taxpayer money should be spent here for its development.

The minister said the federal government has allocated 22 billion rupees to promote industrialization in the country, including 13 billion rupees for industrial parks in Karachi, while 1.6 billion rupees has been approved for industrialization in the country. water supply and sanitation projects. He said that the federal government was the guarantor of this loan amount from the World Bank, as the distribution of the fund was 5 billion rupees for the development of the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, which is part of the China-China Economic Corridor. Pakistani (CPEC). Meanwhile, 1,500 acres of land from Pakistan Steel Mills has been leased for a new national industrial park, which would be completed at a cost of Rs 7 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/891039-pti-govt-focuses-on-development-of-karachi-for-national-prosperity The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos