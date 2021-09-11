It is in our interest to turn the page on relations with Suriname

Suriname is poised to attract substantial foreign direct investment in the near future. In 2020, this tiny South American nation discovered about 10 billion barrels of oil and gas reserves in the Suriname-Guyana basin. The country is on the verge of experiencing a significant increase in its wealth thanks to these new oil discoveries. At the same time, Suriname is in transition to democracy. The country has just elected a new president, Chan Santokhi, following a crushing victory. His administration succeeds Desi Bouterse, a dictator convicted of drug trafficking and corruption, which mimicked Chinese and Venezuelan anti-imperialist rhetoric and ineffective socialist economic policy.

As the country opens up its economy, consolidates its political institutions and strengthens its business environment, the United States must not let China, which has nefarious ambitions to increase its presence in South America, serve as a primary economic partner. . There is a real opportunity for the United States to strengthen its diplomatic and economic ties with a country that has long been in the background of American foreign policy.

Since at least 2006, China has maintained a long economic relationship with Suriname. In 2019, Presidents Xi Jinping and Bouterse announced the China-Suriname deal strategic cooperation partnership, joining Suriname in the Belt Road Initiative. Beijing is the biggest creditor in Suriname, which has current loans of about $ 2.4 billion in 2019, of which $ 1 billion goes to China. Suriname was one of 53 countries to support Chinese Hong Kong National Security Act which eroded democratic rights and the autonomy promised in Hong Kong in a international treaty signed in 1997.

The Chinese engagement could prove corrosive to Suriname’s weak democratic institutions. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Mike PompeoPompeo backs Kansas AG Schmidt in race for governor Trump Schedule rallies in Iowa, Georgia Biden and Blinken must end diplomatic failures MORE warned against Chinese investment risk when he met Santokhi in September 2020: We saw the Chinese Communist Party investing in countries, and it all seems good at first, then it all falls apart when the political costs of it become clear.

In addition, China’s investments with a poor environmental record could be detrimental to the conservation efforts Suriname has made so far. Suriname must continue its conservation efforts after preserving 93 percent of its forest cover of Amazonian origin the largest percentage in the world. This preservation allows Suriname to be one of only three countries in the world classified as carbon negative, which means they remove more greenhouse gases from the atmosphere than they emit. Suriname’s priority for maintaining and adhering to Amazonian pact of 1978 led to the creation of the National action plan for biodiversity of 2013. This plan helped Suriname formulate a conservation strategy that made it one of the best preserved and most biodiverse countries in the world.

The type of investments that the country attracts are all the more important as Suriname and its neighbor Guyana share a basin which has become one of the most coveted offshore drilling sites at the World level. Large companies started their activities there as equilibrium price for oil fluctuates between $ 30 and $ 40 per barrel. Drilling is in its infancy and oil is unlikely to come online until 2026. Although billions of dollars are in offshore oil and gas reserves, they could easily be mismanaged. without proper advice and know-how. Even a medium-sized oil discovery in Suriname has the potential to massively transform a country of just 600,000 people, especially after the economy contracted by more than 13% due to the COVID pandemic. Suriname GDP per capita hovers at the global average ($ 17,000 in 2020), so the new government will need to develop a plan that tackles the economic recovery from the pandemic and manages foreign investment in a way that benefits the entire country. countries and not just a few.

In this regard, President Santokhi faces three crucial questions: how much to save for future generations; how to achieve economic stability despite highly fluctuating oil revenues; and how to ensure high quality spending (whether in the form of large investment projects, public consumption or subsidies). Strong institutions and civil society, a functioning parliament and a competent government are necessary for Suriname to realize its full economic potential.

As Suriname seeks foreign investment and economic partnerships abroad, the United States can play a crucial role in three areas: economic diversification, environmental preservation and good governance. The Biden-Harris administration should take advantage of this political opening to turn the page on our relations with Suriname while curbing China’s aspirations to gain a foothold in South America.

Daniel F. Runde is Senior Vice President and William A. Schreyer Chair in Global Analysis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Previously, he worked for the United States Agency for International Development, the World Bank Group and in investment banking, with experience in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East.